Airports Company South Africa needs over R11 billion to survive

Guest: Chris Zweigenthal | Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Guest: Gail Schimmel/ CEO of the Advertising Regulatory boardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joanne spoke to Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, confirming that the PPE had been recovered and that an investigation was ongoing to figure out how they reappeared.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joanne spoke to family representative Phiwokuhle Qongqo about her brother, Sibusiso Qongqo, who died in Cuba on 29 April, is still in Havana due to the Covid-19 lockdown and Joanne also spoke to Provincial Secretary of the ANC,Lulama Ngcukayitobi about the commitment from Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane to have the government to speed up the process of the return of late Sibusiso Qongqo's mortal remains from CUBA by the end of this month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Samke Mhlongo/ Private Banker turned wealth coach at TNC wealth PartnersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Miranda JordanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jenny De KockLISTEN TO PODCAST
Caller/ Greg MoseleyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alex Mitchley/ Journalist at News24LISTEN TO PODCAST