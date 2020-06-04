Body of SA medical student still in Cuba due to lockdown

Joanne spoke to family representative Phiwokuhle Qongqo about her brother, Sibusiso Qongqo, who died in Cuba on 29 April, is still in Havana due to the Covid-19 lockdown and Joanne also spoke to Provincial Secretary of the ANC,Lulama Ngcukayitobi about the commitment from Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane to have the government to speed up the process of the return of late Sibusiso Qongqo's mortal remains from CUBA by the end of this month.