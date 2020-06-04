Bookouture sign Katie Gayle

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Since unbanning of alcohol number of trauma cases have increased
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Professor Charles Parry
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Body of SA medical student to be repatriated from Cuba Fifth-year medical student Sibusiso Qongqo died in Havana on 29 April. 4 June 2020 6:17 PM
Child Protection Week: Women & Men Against Child Abuse 'at a breaking point' Director Miranda Jordan expresses her frustration with the justice system. 4 June 2020 5:19 PM
Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa told Joanne Joseph on Afternoon Drive that an investigation was ongoing. 4 June 2020 4:54 PM
View all Local
Cele feels vindicated after court overturns Mkhwebane's whistleblower report The police minister spokesperson says finally the court has ruled Saps wasn't supposed to provide protection for Zulu and Stuta. 4 June 2020 1:27 PM
What is the constitutionality behind lockdown regulations? Wits University law professor advocate James Grant unpacks government's lockdown regulations and the recent court loses. 4 June 2020 7:50 AM
'If learners are infected - with neglect - we will lay charge against MEC, HOD' Satdu Western Cape secretary Jonavon Rustin says they are not 100% sure all schools will be compliant. 3 June 2020 4:44 PM
View all Politics
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
How to set up your home workstation Karo director John Karle suggests simple steps to improve the way you work at home using items around the house. 4 June 2020 2:47 PM
[LISTEN] Preparing your child for a new way of schooling under COVID-19 Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush shares her insights and knowledge. 3 June 2020 2:58 PM
How do I repackage myself for a new career? Business and executive coach Dawn Klatzko shares her insights. 3 June 2020 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Absa ends sponsorship of PSL "While we will no longer be the anchor sponsor for the PSL, soccer will always remain close to our hearts." 4 June 2020 11:58 AM
#ExtraTime with SA tennis star Chanel Simmonds In #ExtraTime, South Africa’s top-ranked female tennis player Chanel Simmonds speaks to us about life as a professional, meeting B... 3 June 2020 12:11 PM
Morena and Sirino sign 5-year deals with Sundowns Earlier this year the defending Absa Premiership champions secured the services of coach Pitso Mosimane and captain Hlompho Kekana... 2 June 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Styrofoam box bouncing from fast moving truck and back goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Nurse finds people who stole her bike but UK police wont arrest them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 4 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Table View Primary School teachers dress as superheroes for Grade 7s Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 3 June 2020 8:46 AM
View all Entertainment
Gauteng recoveries reach 2,169 as SA's death rate nears 800 The Western and Eastern Cape now account for 78% of all cases recorded in South Africa. 3 June 2020 9:58 PM
A partnership with a good story to tell Two agencies join the Health Department and media to tell stories of frontline workers and those who’ve recovered from COVID-19. 3 June 2020 5:54 PM
'Use of force on protestors so Trump can get pic of bible to define his term' EWN US correspondent Nadia Neophytou reflects on the different demonstrations held in cities around America. 3 June 2020 7:42 AM
View all World
View all Africa
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
SANDF findings into Collins Khosa's death absolute BS, says Eusebius Callers on the open line discuss the SANDF internal inquiry into the death of Alexandra resident Collins Khosa. 28 May 2020 10:55 AM
I think the government has gone absolutely bonkers, says Eusebius McKaiser Callers on the open line comment on the decision by the government to open congregational worship at Level 3. 27 May 2020 11:29 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Bookouture sign Katie Gayle

Bookouture sign Katie Gayle

Guest: Gail Schimmel/ CEO of the Advertising Regulatory board 



More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously

4 June 2020 5:51 PM

Joanne spoke to Kwazi Mthethwa, spokesperson for education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, confirming  that the PPE had been recovered and that an investigation was ongoing to figure out how they reappeared. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Body of SA medical student still in Cuba due to lockdown

4 June 2020 5:48 PM

Joanne spoke to family representative Phiwokuhle Qongqo about her brother, Sibusiso Qongqo, who died in Cuba on 29 April, is still in Havana due to the Covid-19 lockdown and Joanne also spoke to Provincial Secretary of the ANC,Lulama Ngcukayitobi about the commitment from Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane to have the government to speed up the process of the return of late Sibusiso Qongqo's mortal remains from CUBA by the end of this month.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Wellness Feature

4 June 2020 5:01 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo/ Private Banker turned wealth coach at TNC wealth Partners 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WMACA reflect on Child Protection week

4 June 2020 4:53 PM

Guest: Miranda Jordan

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Some SA hotels are opening to travellers

4 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Airports Company South Africa needs over R11 billion to survive

4 June 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Chris Zweigenthal | Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help South Africa's Early Childhood Development Centres re-open

4 June 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:  Jenny De Kock

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The President of the Mountain club of SA organised a donation of masks

4 June 2020 3:38 PM

Caller/ Greg Moseley

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National state of disaster ends before court deadline to amend lockdown regulations

4 June 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: Alex Mitchley/ Journalist at News24 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Missing KwaZulu-Natal PPE worth millions reappears mysteriously - report

Local

Govt to appeal court ruling declaring level 3, 4 regulations invalid

Local

Law-enforcement agencies deployed to Johannesburg CBD as part of Okae Molao

Local

EWN Highlights

Global vaccines programme gets $8.8bn shot in the arm

4 June 2020 8:45 PM

Twitter refuses to rule out suspending Trump's account

4 June 2020 8:22 PM

NMF rallies behind George Floyd protests, condemns Collins Khosa killing

4 June 2020 8:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA