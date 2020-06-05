Gauteng schools' readiness for Monday

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
ZOOM: The National Planning Commission is publishing papers. What are they focussing on and how has Covid affected national plans?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Miriam Altman - ZOOM: miriamaltman2@gmail.com
Today at 18:13
Regulations may force hairdressers, beauticians and other personal care workers to operate outside the law
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Steyn - Spokesperson at Uasa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
MultiChoice Group's profits swell, thanks to increased subscriptions during covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:43
Adapting the workplace and protecting workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hloniphizwe Mtolo - Chairman at Shell Companies
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - The planet's plastic problem
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja: The business interruption insurance issue hots up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Online payment gateway, PayFast has registered over 7 000 new merchant accounts over the lockdown period
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jonathan Smit - Co-Founder and Managing Director at PayFast
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown Police minister's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba says about 246 of these police officers are on suspension. 10 June 2020 5:07 PM
Transnet Pipelines working with Hawks to curb vandalism Transnet Pipelines says safety measures have been introduced to curb incidents of tampering by thieves hoping to steal fuel. 10 June 2020 4:43 PM
Government lost roughly R2-billion in cigarette revenue over lockdown period 'Tobacco Wars' author Johan van Loggerenberg says R6-billion went into the illicit economy as cigarettes were sold at high prices. 10 June 2020 4:39 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
The alcohol industry gets the Hero award for responsible advertising this week Andy Rice selects his list of good, bad and irritating advertising campaigns this week. 9 June 2020 7:36 PM
Bidvest to donate decontamination services to vulnerable schools Bidvest is to donate sanitisers and stands to hundreds of vulnerable schools across the country. 9 June 2020 7:19 PM
Insurers are turning their backs on tourism sector, says class action group Insurance Claims Africa chief executive Ryan Woolley says the consultancy is ready to act on behalf of hundreds of claimants. 9 June 2020 6:46 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How COVID-19 is providing an opportunity for some people to 'reset' Azania Mosaka speaks to human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush. 10 June 2020 4:04 PM
[LISTEN] Encouraging behavioural change under COVID-19 Azania Mosaka speaks to BreadCrumbs Linguistics head of strategy Tegan Crymble on the role of behavioural science. 9 June 2020 3:31 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
UPDATE: 29,006 people recover from COVID-19 as death toll reaches 1,162 There are 2,112 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 968,070. 9 June 2020 9:05 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Gauteng schools' readiness for Monday

Gauteng schools' readiness for Monday

5 June 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Steve Mabona


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Food safety: Food parcels

10 June 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Linda Jackson ,Co-founder, Food Focus.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UIF pay delays forces bus drivers to cash pensions

10 June 2020 5:28 PM

Guest: Gary Wilson, general secretary of the South African Road Passenger
Bargaining Council

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is your sanitizer or mask meeting the safety standards?

10 June 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Shadrack Phophi, Accreditation Manager of Testing and Good Laboratory
Practice at SANAS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Your property matters-

10 June 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Linda Reid, head of data at Lightstone

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RhodesMustFall protests brings the UK face to face with its colonial history

10 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Dr. Vashna Jagarnath | Academic And Historian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

316 cops arrested for 'Covid-19 related offences'

10 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Lirandzu Themba

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pipeline damage could lead to fuel shortages

10 June 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Saret Knoetze, Transnet Pipelines

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Government is losing money with tobacco ban

10 June 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Johan van Loggerenberg/ Author Tobacco Wars 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Tobacco association in court over tobacco product ban

10 June 2020 3:43 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior political reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EUSA loses bid to overturn the reopening of schools decision by Basic Education

10 June 2020 3:41 PM

Guest: Kabelo Mahlobongwane, Spokesperson of the Educators Union of South
Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines

World Africa

[LISTEN] 316 police officers arrested during lockdown

Local

Ipid concludes inquiry report into Collins Khosa's death

Local

EWN Highlights

Plans underway to elect new Tshwane mayor on Friday, says DA

10 June 2020 5:40 PM

CT International Airport ready to welcome businesses travellers – MEC Maynier

10 June 2020 5:26 PM

CT’s makeshift Hospital of Hope discharges its first COVID-19 patient

10 June 2020 5:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA