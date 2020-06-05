SA chefs prepare meals for the needy

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
