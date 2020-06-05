SA chefs prepare meals for the needy

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:05
Cannabis Academy to open in South Africa
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Trenton Birch - Co-Founder of Boogaloo Cannabis Academy
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist - Which is better a face mask or face shield when it comes to preventing Covid-19
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN: Back to school in Soweto
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Back to School in KZN
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 16:10
Children return to schools
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 17:11
Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 17:20
An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents
Today at 18:08
Taxi industry increase taxi fares by a staggering 172%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maroba Maduma - Communications Executive at SA Taxi
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
LEADERSHIP FROM BUSINESS LEADERS - Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 19:08
New private hospital is geared to operate as a dedicated critical care facility for COVID-19 patients
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Pretorius - Director at Universal Foundation
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Business Book - ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits”
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Telita Snyckers - Author of ‘Dirty Tobacco - Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits” at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays - Making a living as Coconut Kelz
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lesego Tlhabi - Satirist behind “Coconut Kelz” at ...
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Reserve Bank gave multiple tools to support economy during COVID-19 - Kganyago The governor says the effectiveness of those tools can only be measured as the economy begins to open. 8 June 2020 7:47 AM
[WATCH] Motshekga briefs SA, again, on school readiness Are all South Africa's schools ready to open their doors to pupils on Monday? The minister says 95% are Covid-19 compliant. 7 June 2020 4:04 PM
'All indications are that school will resume on Monday', Motshekga to brief SA DBE director general Mathanzima Mweli reports back on progress during the intensive weekend meetings still underway. 7 June 2020 11:12 AM
This Pretoria restaurant is giving new flair to the roadhouse concept to survive Anelda Martin is the owner of the Goddess Cafe in Pretoria and she is looking to revive the roadhouse. 4 June 2020 8:16 PM
Oceana Group defers interim dividend payout due to Covid-19 Oceana fishing has deferred their interim dividend payout due to Covid19, but says all is well. 4 June 2020 7:26 PM
The reasons why Absa is ending PSL sponsorship Absa is ending its R140m a season sponsorship of SA’s Premier Soccer League (PSL), after a 13-year relationship. 4 June 2020 6:46 PM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] King Price ad taking comical spin on lockdown leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says race has been at the heart of human conflict and lawyers must confront this. 8 June 2020 10:50 AM
UPDATE: 2,428 recoveries for Gauteng as national death toll reaches 998 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 48,285, with 2,312 new cases recorded since the previous report. 7 June 2020 10:28 PM
[WATCH] Excited toddler greets grandma with lockdown kiss through windowpane A US grandmother took a 5-hour trip to 'visit' all the grandchildren she was missing during lockdown. 7 June 2020 2:05 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
SA chefs prepare meals for the needy

SA chefs prepare meals for the needy

5 June 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef 


UCT scientists unearth remains of "wolf sized" otters dating back 5 million years

5 June 2020 5:55 PM

Guest: Dr Alberto Valenciano 

M-Net's hit show 'Trackers' makes its international debut

5 June 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Deon Meyer | Crime Author 

MEC for Transport on school permits

5 June 2020 5:09 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Gauteng schoolsr readiness for Monday

5 June 2020 4:52 PM

Guest: Steve Mabona

Academic warns of groundwater pollution from cemeteries when Covid-19 deaths surge

5 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Prof Matthys A Dippenaar

SA scientist Quarraisha Abdool Karim wins R10m French prize

5 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim 

Retrenchments can be negotiated via Zoom, court rules

5 June 2020 4:12 PM

Guest: Sherisa Rajah/ Partner at Fasken 

Sipho Kings appointed as Acting Editor In Chief for Mail & Guardian

5 June 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Sipho Kings 

Survey finds Citizens who trust Ramaphosa willing to sacrifice human rights to curb Covid-19 spread

5 June 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Professor Narnia Bohler-Muller

The worst racists you find are those who think they are not racists - Sikhakhane

Local World

I don't understand why anyone thinks this is dehumanising or racist - UCT Prof

Local

Malema: Ramaphosa to blame for Mandela’s U-turn on nationalisation

Local Business

Frustrations and concerns: Parents demand to inspect ‘sanitised’ schools

8 June 2020 1:17 PM

EFF 'helping' Collins Khosa’s family in their fight for justice

8 June 2020 12:50 PM

WC’s trauma unit cases increase since ban on liquor lifted

8 June 2020 12:40 PM

