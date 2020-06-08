EWN: Back to school in KZN

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:05
Behavioural Science and changing behaviour in Covid-19 times
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Tegan Crymble - Head of Strategy at BreadCrumbs Linguistics
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - How does an electronic accelerator work ?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: One killed in Durban CBD building collapse
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:20
[Right Of Reply] DA alleges government's refusal for chartered flights to land for the repatriation of South Africans stuck abroad
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Clayson Monyela
Today at 16:20
How Virgin Active gyms will change
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tsholo Kubekha, Commercial Director
Today at 16:52
Grocery costs have risen by 30% and impacting the poor badly
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Julie Smith
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Bidvest to donate decontamination services and consumables to the value of R14 million to vulnerable schools
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Madisa - CEO-designate at Bidvest
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Managing Remotely
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Goodman-Bhyat - Leadership Strategist and Founder at Jack Hammer
Latest Local
Virgin Active SA to implement changes to comply with COVID-19 regulations Business Insider editor Helena Wasserman reflects on the different changes that the gym will do when it reopens. 9 June 2020 1:35 PM
UPDATE: 26,099 recoveries as national death toll reaches 1,080 There are 2,594 new infections since the previous report and the total number of tests done is 943,059. 8 June 2020 8:55 PM
We are determined to take the matter right to the end - Mpianzi family lawyer The family Enock Mpianzi will be suing the Gauteng Education Department for R10 million for his death. 8 June 2020 6:11 PM
DA wants answers why international repatriation flights not given landing rights DA shadow minister at International Relations Darren Bergman explains why they wrote to the ministers. 8 June 2020 4:08 PM
Back to school: Parents frustrated after being refused entry at schools Clement Manyathela facilitates a conversation with different people on the reopening of schools. 8 June 2020 1:14 PM
Over 40% of beauty salons might not open due to COVID-19 pandemic - Salon owner Eusebius McKaiser investigates the impact the lockdown has had on the beauty industry with Karen Hill and Felicia Ntsika. 8 June 2020 11:38 AM
New private hospital to operate as critical care facility for COVID-19 patients Eighty professionals have been working on a dedicated emergency and critical care Covid-19 testing and treatment hospital in Johan... 8 June 2020 7:58 PM
Covid-19 has changed us, but what are the opportunities? Listed on the JSE in 1998, EOH is active in all 9 South African provinces as well as over 20 markets globally, servicing over 5000... 8 June 2020 7:21 PM
Ninety One announces impact investment fund to preserve SA's productive capacity Asset manager Ninety-One, in partnership with a private equity firm, has launched a R10 billion fund that will target investments... 8 June 2020 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] How do we reintegrate and step out into the world amid COVID-19? Eusebius McKaiser speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer to unpack the fears you may have and what you can do to navigate them 8 June 2020 12:22 PM
Connie Chiume: 'I'm very excited to return to the stage in a pantomime' The veteran stage and screen actress will take on the role of the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, her very first panto. 7 June 2020 3:31 PM
SANParks closes Lion's Head trails due to 'non-compliance by users' Hikers are banned again from popular Lion's Head after Table Mountain National Park was re-opened under Level 3 lockdown. 6 June 2020 3:49 PM
Rugby keen to get back to action, COVID-19 plans in place - SA Rugby SA Rugby's Jurie Roux said the probable loss of four months of the playing calendar would mean a re-working of the domestic calend... 8 June 2020 4:37 PM
Pirates’ Motshwari recovers from COVID-19 Orlando Pirates attacker Ben Motshwari thanked supporters for all their well-wishes and support during his month-long ordeal. 8 June 2020 10:44 AM
Possible coaching opportunities for Benni McCarthy in Portugal and Scotland McCarthy has been out of a job since being relieved of his duties by Cape Town city in November 2019. 8 June 2020 6:59 AM
[WATCH] Yorkshire Terrier refuses to let owner kiss her boyfriend Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:46 AM
[WATCH] Sunday Brunch's Tim Lovejoy falls off stage on live TV Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 9 June 2020 8:44 AM
[WATCH] Huge mudslide in Norway dragging several houses into sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 8 June 2020 8:26 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
EWN: Back to school in KZN

EWN: Back to school in KZN

8 June 2020 3:58 PM

Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

An Open Letter to White Teachers and Parents - Consider this an Olive Branch

8 June 2020 6:10 PM

Guest: Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and Parents 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mpianzi family suing Gauteng Education for R10Million

8 June 2020 5:40 PM

Guest: Joanne Joseph speaks to Ian Levitt, lawyer representing Enoch Mpianzi family about their planned suit against the Gauteng Education for his death 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Concern over misleading COVID-19 death reports in South Africa

8 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the Witwatersrand

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Rand Water appointed as the implementing agent to provide schools with emergency water supply

8 June 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Sipho Mosai/ CEO at Rand Water 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Fratenity confused about level 3 regulations for courts

8 June 2020 4:45 PM

Guest: Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, the chairperson of the General Council of the Bar

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children return to schools

8 June 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: EFF's BlackLivesMatter solidarity march

8 June 2020 4:09 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

DA accuses government of not allowing international airlines

8 June 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Darren Bergman, DA MP responsible for International Relations 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN:Back to school in Soweto

8 June 2020 3:56 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF handling of Collins Khosa matter a sham and laughable - Family lawyer

Politics

'Injuries due to alcohol have impact on resources meant for COVID-19 patients'

Politics

Brrrr... freezing weekend ahead for Gauteng residents

Local

Everyone trapped inside collapsed Durban CBD building rescued - paramedics

9 June 2020 1:49 PM

Scopa furious over SA Express liquidators' no show

9 June 2020 1:47 PM

3 men arrested for killing police officer in Nyanga

9 June 2020 1:20 PM

