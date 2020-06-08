DA accuses government of not allowing international airlines

Guest: Darren Bergman, DA MP responsible for International Relations
Guest: Lovelyn Nwadeyi, Author of open letter to White teachers and ParentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joanne Joseph speaks to Ian Levitt, lawyer representing Enoch Mpianzi family about their planned suit against the Gauteng Education for his deathLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shabir Madhi, professor of vaccinology at the University of the WitwatersrandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sipho Mosai/ CEO at Rand WaterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Advocate Craig Watt-Pringle, the chairperson of the General Council of the BarLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST