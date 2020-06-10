Government is losing money with tobacco ban

Guest: Johan van Loggerenberg/ Author Tobacco Wars
Guest: Linda Jackson ,Co-founder, Food Focus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Wilson, general secretary of the South African Road Passenger
Bargaining Council
Guest: Shadrack Phophi, Accreditation Manager of Testing and Good Laboratory
Practice at SANAS
Guest: Linda Reid, head of data at LightstoneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Vashna Jagarnath | Academic And HistorianLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lirandzu ThembaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Saret Knoetze, Transnet PipelinesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana | Senior political reporter at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kabelo Mahlobongwane, Spokesperson of the Educators Union of South
Africa