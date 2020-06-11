Minister Cele visiting families of killed cops

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
How do Stokvels help during lockdown?
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Tshepo Moloi - Founder and CEO at Stokfella
Latest Local
UIF responds to bargaining council claims about special COVID-19 payout delays On Wednesday, Road Passenger Bargaining Council general secretary Gary Wilson said there are 22 companies that had yet to be paid. 11 June 2020 6:04 PM
Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 58,568 and the total number of recoveries to date is 33,252. 11 June 2020 5:37 PM
Retailers can face legal action if neglectful in the use of hand sanitisers Bonginkosi Ntuli of SHA Specialist Underwriters explains what the court will need as proof. 11 June 2020 5:01 PM
Constitutional Court declares Electoral Act unconstitutional Independent candidates can now contest national and provincial elections without belonging to a political party. 11 June 2020 10:59 AM
High Court decision on Tshwane suspended until SCA deals with matter - Maile Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC reflects on municipal debt and what is happening in the City of Tshwane. 11 June 2020 8:14 AM
DA to go ahead in electing Tshwane mayor in virtual meeting on Friday The party's Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says if councillors don't attend the meeting they would be in contempt of court. 11 June 2020 7:19 AM
Personal Finance Feature: Timing the market What is the concept of "market timing" and how can it help investors? 11 June 2020 7:52 PM
'Uber for trucks' business Droppa pivots, registers growth during lockdown Droppa is a truck for hire service, allowing customers to request a truck for any moving needs in all major cities across South Af... 11 June 2020 7:32 PM
The wonders and dangers of social media, and how brands are using it Social media can be used for a lot of good causes - but it tends to fuel passions. 11 June 2020 7:09 PM
[LISTEN] What makes a great customer service agent? Azania Mosaka speaks to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. 11 June 2020 3:30 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Tshabalala reflects on ‘perfect’ goal as SA reminisces over 2010 World Cup 11 June 2010 is a date many South Africans will never forget as it marked the start of the Fifa World Cup. The only one to date to... 11 June 2020 7:44 AM
Van Rooyen keeping a 'keen eye' on Australasian rugby return New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa starts this weekend while Australia will begin their domestic Super Rugby competition on 3 July... 10 June 2020 5:23 PM
#ExtraTime SA golf is more accessible than ever In #ExtraTime this week we shine the spotlight on golf and speak to Sunshine Tour Commissioner, Selwyn Nathan about how the sport... 9 June 2020 11:28 AM
[WATCH] Woman ranting about kids not having licence for toy cars is baffling Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:44 AM
New website has created background office noise for those working from home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 June 2020 8:43 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Minister Cele visiting families of killed cops

Minister Cele visiting families of killed cops

11 June 2020 4:21 PM

Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

UIF responds to bus drivers taking opting to use pension due to UIF payment delays

11 June 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Teboho Maruping 

Financial wellness with Samke Mhlongo

11 June 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo 

Potential legal action over sanitizers

11 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Bonginkosi Ntuli/ Claims specialist for professional indemnity and liability 

ConCourt rules for Independent candidates

11 June 2020 3:39 PM

Guest: Advocate Stefanie Fick

EWN: Go slow at Livingstone Hospital poses a health risk to healthcare workers

11 June 2020 3:30 PM

Lauren Isaacs/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: Tshegofatso Pule laid to rest

11 June 2020 3:22 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Food safety: Food parcels

10 June 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Linda Jackson ,Co-founder, Food Focus.

UIF pay delays forces bus drivers to cash pensions

10 June 2020 5:28 PM

Guest: Gary Wilson, general secretary of the South African Road Passenger
Bargaining Council

Is your sanitizer or mask meeting the safety standards?

10 June 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Shadrack Phophi, Accreditation Manager of Testing and Good Laboratory
Practice at SANAS

Trending

702 announces lineup changes

Local

If it were according to me ban on alcohol sales would continue - Bheki Cele

Local

Milestone as South Africa's COVID-19 tests surpass 1-million

World Local

EWN Highlights

WCED to focus on mental health of teachers & pupils amid COVID-19

11 June 2020 8:31 PM

Pandemic accelerating in Africa, test kits needed, WHO says

11 June 2020 7:40 PM

Struggling to unite country, Trump reopens re-election campaign

11 June 2020 7:21 PM

