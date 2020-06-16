Covid-19 impact on the society

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Nal'ibali on why father's matter
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ben Rycroft
Today at 17:20
Joe Public United now the largest black-owned independent agency in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Owen Maubane
Today at 18:09
Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:13
Lots of reports on retrenchments. What are the initial estimates for the damage of Covid on the labour market?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gavin Brown - Independent Labour Analyst at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
'It's not ideal to leave asylum-seekers behind in our COVID-19 response' Scalabrini Centre legal adviser Sally Ganda says document holders will still be subject to all eligibility criteria. 19 June 2020 4:54 PM
New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola Justice minister says the legislation is aimed to strengthen the justice system in fighting against the violence. 19 June 2020 9:30 AM
'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls' Matric pupils Chante Pietersen and Zulaikha Patel reflect on why protests have flared up at the school. 19 June 2020 7:57 AM
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
[WATCH] Langa Mavuso opens up about his single 'Lost Love' The musician songwriter says the 11-track album will drop this coming August. #702Unplugged 19 June 2020 3:29 PM
[WATCH] Zoom disaster as official attends meeting topless in bed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Loving moment as step-dad pops question at father-daughter dance Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 19 June 2020 8:42 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA’s mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
No international repatriation flight has been denied landing rights - Dirco Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela says permission for 12 June has been granted for KLM Dutch airline. 9 June 2020 3:56 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
Musa Manzi: The Wits researcher saving lives in the depths of SA's mines Wits Originator, Musa Manzi has unearthed the seismic impact of mining and, discovered what lies beneath the earth. 10 June 2020 4:14 PM
President Ramaphosa should put all colonial statues in Cape Town, says caller Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show discuss colonial names and statues. Willem says Hoërskool DF Malan should be changed. 17 June 2020 10:52 AM
'Our inquiries and hearings are like graveyards where the truth gets buried' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser Show express their views on #BlackLivesMatter protests around the world. 10 June 2020 10:58 AM
'We are not against the opening of schools, we are worried about the timing' Callers on the Eusebius McKaiser show share views on the reopening of schools. 2 June 2020 11:23 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Covid-19 impact on the society

Covid-19 impact on the society

16 June 2020 5:11 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer/ Ask Africa CEO and Founder 


Legacy hotels hits a new milestone today

19 June 2020 4:55 PM

Joanne speaks to Robert Hodson, Marketing Manager at Legacy Hotels & Resorts, who hit the milestone of delivering over 500,000 meals since April to feed communities neighbouring its hotels and resorts, during the Covid-19 pandemic  

Air BnB still can't operate under Level 3

19 June 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Gauteng Health Budget allocation

19 June 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Dr Bandile Masuku 

Asylum seekers win case to qualify for R350 Covid-19 relief grant

19 June 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town 

Pridwin Preparatory School's expulsion clause unconstitutional

19 June 2020 4:05 PM

Guest: Lebogang Montjane | Executive Director at Independent School Association
of Southern Africa

EWN: Inquiry into NSFAS is necessary

19 June 2020 3:29 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

EWN: VBS suspects fail to make bail

19 June 2020 3:24 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ Senior EWN Reporter 

Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3

18 June 2020 5:54 PM

Guest: Ryan Williams | Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark

Femicide pandemic

18 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Dr Shaheda Omar

            Dr Nwabisa Shai 

The extension of the 3 months credit relief

18 June 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo

Trending

Five VBS accused fail to pay R100,000 bail

Local

Transport Department to use SARS to disperse taxi industry relief funds

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Vouchers worth R98m handed to almost 3,000 KZN small farmers

19 June 2020 4:52 PM

Egypt surpasses 50,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

19 June 2020 4:25 PM

Truck driver in deadly Jozini crash abandons bail bid

19 June 2020 3:44 PM

