EWN: 571 arrested in Sedibeng during Operation "O Kae Molao"

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:11
Femicide pandemic
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Shaheda Omar
Dr Nwabisa Shai
Today at 17:20
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ryan Williams - Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark
Today at 18:09
Salons, restaurants and hotels are allowed to operate under level three.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Banking Association gives update on Covid-19 loan guarantee scheme and debt relief programme
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bongiwe Kunene - MD at Banking Association South Africa
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - What happens to your money when you die and you have a retirement annuity or company retirement fund?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Conflict resolution between customers, suppliers and most importantly teams in a remote working environment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
Family seeks answers after baby girl went missing at Rahima Moosa Hospital Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the hospital says there was an error in recording the sex of the babies. 18 June 2020 4:27 PM
View all Local
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
SA Express is crashing because of poor financial management - Scopa Chaiperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa reflects on the liquidators finding discrepancies in the carriers asset evaluation. 18 June 2020 7:34 AM
Ramaphosa gives nod to restaurant sit-ins, worried by GBV and alcohol abuse President Cyril Ramaphosa said the introduction of the Level 3 lockdown coincided with an increase in violent crimes. 17 June 2020 9:14 PM
View all Politics
How the dead can solve South Africa's inequality Deceased estates could help more than just surviving family members 17 June 2020 7:56 PM
How The Crazy Store adapted to Covid-19 How did the lockdown affect the Crazy Store's sales and imports of supply? 17 June 2020 7:26 PM
SAA rescue plan is just 'throwing the problem back' The long-anticipated rescue plan was finally released on Tuesday night. 17 June 2020 6:55 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
2020 Soweto Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19 Soweto Marathon Trust chairperson Sello Khunou said that calling off South Africa’s biggest one-day road running event was not an... 15 June 2020 11:36 AM
TTM says it has bought Bidvest Wits PSL status Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila Football Club has announced that it has bought Bidvest Wits with all its players. 13 June 2020 10:19 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
EWN: 571 arrested in Sedibeng during Operation "O Kae Molao"

EWN: 571 arrested in Sedibeng during Operation "O Kae Molao"

18 June 2020 3:28 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

The extension of the 3 months credit relief

18 June 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependents

18 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior Manager of the TRC Unit at the department of
Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of Trauma cases on dealing with Covid-19 cases

18 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of
Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relaxation of Level 3 regulations - Reaction from tourism industry

18 June 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Barba Gaoganediwe | Head Of Communications at Gauteng Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lack of Civil voices in the National Coronavirus Command Council

18 June 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Dr Isayvani Naicker, Director Strategy and Partnerships at the African
Academy of Sciences

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relaxation of Level 3 regulations - Beauty Industry

18 June 2020 3:49 PM

Guest: Elna Hagen, President of the South African Association of Health and
Skincare Professionals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: VBS Suspects appear in court

18 June 2020 3:34 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Family's missing baby nightmare

18 June 2020 3:25 PM

Theto Mahlakoana | Senior political reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

University of Stellenbosch on toddler report

17 June 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Dr Nic Spaull/ Senior Researcher at University os Stellenbosch  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa

Politics Local

SABC says it plans to start retrenchment process

Business Local

[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa: Lockdown averted a catastrophe in SA

18 June 2020 5:16 PM

Beauty industry welcomes eased lockdown regulations under level 3

18 June 2020 3:46 PM

GALLERY: Here are the 7 suspects nabbed for VBS heist

18 June 2020 3:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA