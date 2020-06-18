Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyethela 702 gradient Clement Manyethela 702 gradient
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
Exploring social cohesion beyond 2020
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Somadoda Fikeni
Today at 12:45
COSAS Western Cape shuts schools in Cape Town
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Mphumzi Giwu
Today at 12:56
Health MEC Bandile Masuku gives budget vote speech
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 13:15
Food Feature - HTA School of Culinary Art Eat in Initiative
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Megan Meikle - Head of the Eat In Initiative at HTA
Today at 13:35
What's on the box - What's good to watch on the streaming services
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 16:10
Gauteng Health Budget allocation
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Dr Bandile Masuku
Today at 18:09
WAITING FOR CONFIRMATION Former Comair CEO planning new airline
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Founder at Lucid Ventures
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Best Bits of the Money Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Azania Mosaka Show
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Gauteng recoveries reach 3,756 There were 63 new coronavirus-related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. The total number is 1,737. 18 June 2020 9:59 PM
'Alcohol-related trauma cases using resources for COVID-19 patients' Western Cape Department of Health chief of operations Dr Saadiq Kariem says alcohol was present in 60% of pedestrian fatalities. 18 June 2020 5:09 PM
Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependants Applications for the 2021 academic year are now open and should reach the department by no later than 30 September 2020. 18 June 2020 4:46 PM
View all Local
Processes already under way to revive SA’s economy post-COVID-19 - Ramaphosa The president said post-COVID-19, the economic landscape would be similar to that of a post-war landscape. 18 June 2020 2:06 PM
[WATCH] VBS Mutual Bank suspects appear in court Seven of the eight suspects arrested for their role in the multi-billion rand bank heist are now appearing in court. 18 June 2020 12:55 PM
Government walking away from lockdown to avoid humiliation in court - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen says what was announce is very confusing but he welcomes the opening of hairdressers. 18 June 2020 7:58 AM
View all Politics
No guarantee that your nominated beneficiary will get your money when you die Did you know that the Trustees of retirement funds don’t have to pay it out to your nominated beneficiary? 18 June 2020 7:58 PM
Meet Magda Wierzycka, CEO, The Apprentice South Africa Magda Wierzycka, CEO of Sygnia, will join the show as the CEO, a role previously held by Tokyo Sexwale in the first SA series. 18 June 2020 7:34 PM
How many loans have been granted in the Covid-19 loan and debt relief project? South African banks have approved billions in loans for qualifying small businesses, since the Covid-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme was... 18 June 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
[LISTEN] Mandy Wiener on her love for fast-paced journalism and radio The journalist and author joined Ray White, standing in for Azania Mosaka, for this week's Friday Profile. 12 June 2020 3:55 PM
[LISTEN] Understanding addictions and trauma Clinical sexologist unpacks the link between addictions and trauma that often starts in childhood. 12 June 2020 12:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It’s very disappointing': Booth on clubs selling PSL status Bidvest Wits confirmed on Wednesday night that they had sold their credentials to National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madz... 18 June 2020 8:26 PM
Aerios takes SA Rugby to court Aerios believes the South African Rugby Union acted “unlawfully in trying to rid itself of Aerios for self-gain”. 18 June 2020 12:57 PM
Pivotal weeks ahead for CSA as Moroe investigation nears end Moroe was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at CSA... 17 June 2020 10:29 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3

Cinemas will now be operating under advanced level 3

18 June 2020 5:54 PM

Guest: Ryan Williams | Executive Head Of Sales at Cinemark


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Femicide pandemic

18 June 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Dr Shaheda Omar

            Dr Nwabisa Shai 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The extension of the 3 months credit relief

18 June 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Justice department offering education funding for TRC victims and dependents

18 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Lufuno Mmbadi, Senior Manager of the TRC Unit at the department of
Justice

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impact of Trauma cases on dealing with Covid-19 cases

18 June 2020 4:26 PM

Guest: Dr Saadiq Kariem, Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of
Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relaxation of Level 3 regulations - Reaction from tourism industry

18 June 2020 4:04 PM

Guest: Barba Gaoganediwe | Head Of Communications at Gauteng Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lack of Civil voices in the National Coronavirus Command Council

18 June 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Dr Isayvani Naicker, Director Strategy and Partnerships at the African
Academy of Sciences

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relaxation of Level 3 regulations - Beauty Industry

18 June 2020 3:49 PM

Guest: Elna Hagen, President of the South African Association of Health and
Skincare Professionals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: VBS Suspects appear in court

18 June 2020 3:34 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: 571 arrested in Sedibeng during Operation "O Kae Molao"

18 June 2020 3:28 PM

Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Racial victimisation continued since 2016 at Pretoria High School for Girls'

Politics

New legislation has been published to fight GBV - Ronald Lamola

Politics

Body of second woman found along Golden Highway new Orange Farm

Local

EWN Highlights

Midrand police investigate death of day-old baby found in Jukskei River

19 June 2020 12:06 PM

R1bn set aside to help taxi industry - Mbalula

19 June 2020 11:17 AM

Suspected hijacker arrested following chase, shootout with cops on N1 South

19 June 2020 10:49 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA