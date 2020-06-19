EWN: VBS suspects fail to make bail

Nthakoana Ngatane/ Senior EWN Reporter
Guest: Celeste Jonker/ Medical Activities Manager for the Khayelitsha Filed HospitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Owen MaubaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ben RycroftLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joanne speaks to Robert Hodson, Marketing Manager at Legacy Hotels & Resorts, who hit the milestone of delivering over 500,000 meals since April to feed communities neighbouring its hotels and resorts, during the Covid-19 pandemicLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Bandile MasukuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sally Gandar, Head of Advocacy & Legal Advisor at Scalabrini Centre of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lebogang Montjane | Executive Director at Independent School Association
of Southern Africa
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST