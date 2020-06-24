Emergency Budget summary with Bruce Whitefield

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000 The total number of recoveries in South Africa so far is 64,111 with 1.493,104 tests conducted. 26 June 2020 10:51 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
24 June 2020 3:50 PM

Guest: Bruce Whitfield | Presenter at The Money Show 


The Legendary Barber Shop : Free haircut drive

26 June 2020 6:31 PM

Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop

Can you sue your spouse or their partner if you get Covid-19 after they secretly meet during lockdown?

26 June 2020 5:51 PM

Shando Theron

The Joburg Zoo’s male Western Lowland Gorilla Makokou

26 June 2020 5:24 PM

Dr Kresen Pillay

Competition Commission agreement with MTN on #DataMustFall

26 June 2020 4:25 PM

Bakhe Majenge | Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission

First satanic church in South Africa

26 June 2020 4:22 PM

Prof Maria Frahm-Arp, Executive Director at UJ's Library and Professor in Religious Studies.

Groceries On the Move

26 June 2020 3:52 PM

Molope Molope and Thato Molope

Government examining the criminal justice system in relation to incarceration for low risk crimes

25 June 2020 6:19 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri

Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July

25 June 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise

25 June 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

Story time season at the Market Theatre

25 June 2020 4:40 PM

Guest: James Ngcobo | Theatre Director And Producer at The Market 

