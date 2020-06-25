ANC Chief whip accuses the Judiciary of judicial overereach in the Electoral Act judgement

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
702 turns 40 today South Africa's leading talk radio station celebrates 40 years of being on air. #702Celebrates40 28 June 2020 7:52 AM
The words YOU use influence the development of your child's EQ Nikki Bush says emotional intelligence is key to achieving success in today's world. How can you help your kids develop it? 27 June 2020 1:54 PM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
'As restaurants re-open, lobbying for on-site alcohol consumption will continue' Fedhasa's Jeff Rosenberg says the alcohol ban will negatively affect businesses that are already in distress. 27 June 2020 4:42 PM
Expect major petrol price hike on Wednesday - AA The Automobile Association of South Africa predicts fuel prices will increase by more than R1.70 a litre on 1 July.. 27 June 2020 3:19 PM
Restaurants, casinos to re-open on Monday under adjusted Level 3 regulations The Tourism Minister held a media briefing to announce the Level 3 'enhanced regulations' affecting the tourism sector. 27 June 2020 10:35 AM
[VIDEO] Day 3 of the Virtual National Arts Festival: What's on offer There's a feast of performance art on offer on Saturday - take a look. 27 June 2020 11:15 AM
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
The Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival – live in your living room Book tickets to the Standard Bank Virtual Jazz Festival and receive a 20% discount when you pay with your Standard Bank card. 26 June 2020 10:15 AM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
ANC Chief whip accuses the Judiciary of judicial overereach in the Electoral Act judgement

ANC Chief whip accuses the Judiciary of judicial overereach in the Electoral Act judgement

25 June 2020 3:35 PM

Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN


The Legendary Barber Shop : Free haircut drive

26 June 2020 6:31 PM

Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop

Can you sue your spouse or their partner if you get Covid-19 after they secretly meet during lockdown?

26 June 2020 5:51 PM

Shando Theron

The Joburg Zoo’s male Western Lowland Gorilla Makokou

26 June 2020 5:24 PM

Dr Kresen Pillay

Competition Commission agreement with MTN on #DataMustFall

26 June 2020 4:25 PM

Bakhe Majenge | Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission

First satanic church in South Africa

26 June 2020 4:22 PM

Prof Maria Frahm-Arp, Executive Director at UJ's Library and Professor in Religious Studies.

Groceries On the Move

26 June 2020 3:52 PM

Molope Molope and Thato Molope

Government examining the criminal justice system in relation to incarceration for low risk crimes

25 June 2020 6:19 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri

Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July

25 June 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise

25 June 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

Story time season at the Market Theatre

25 June 2020 4:40 PM

Guest: James Ngcobo | Theatre Director And Producer at The Market 

Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity

World Local

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

Local

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

Local

Restaurants association wants to know why alcohol sales still banned in eateries

28 June 2020 6:15 PM

Santaco threatens strike if any taxi is impounded as patience wears thin

28 June 2020 5:02 PM

We're out! Public Enterprises withdraws from SAA restructuring forum

28 June 2020 4:31 PM

