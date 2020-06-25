Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: Tourism Minister give update on sector regulations Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is providing an update on one of the hardest hit industries affected by COVID-19 - touri... 26 June 2020 5:13 PM
Up in smoke: Fita fails in court bid to reinstate sale of cigarettes The judgment was released on Friday afternoon, with the full bench of the court saying Fita’s argument against the government that... 26 June 2020 3:46 PM
Restaurant directives being drafted, may be released by Monday - lawyer Updated regulations have not yet been published despite a Government Gazette giving the green light. 26 June 2020 1:46 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
'Zille's tweets are a personal affront to myself as an individual' Gauteng leader for the DA John Moodey says Helen Zille's apartheid-related tweets have done tremendous harm to the party. 25 June 2020 4:21 PM
Malema: I’m not close with anyone who benefited from VBS Malema was fielding questions from journalists around the party's alleged role in the looting of the institution on Thursday. 25 June 2020 2:02 PM
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
Musical trio Encore release new single with Amanda Black Band members Kabelo Thomane and Keabetswe Kototsi joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 26 June 2020 4:22 PM
[LISTEN] Meet talented saxophonist Sisonke Xonti Xonti is Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient for 2020. He says he never thought he would take up music professionally. 26 June 2020 3:53 PM
[LISTEN] How you can enjoy the Standard Bank Jazz Festival from your couch Festival curator Alan Webster says this year's line up features many young artists from across South Africa. 26 June 2020 12:32 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise

Financial Wellness Feature: Online shopping fraud is on the rise

25 June 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 


The Legendary Barber Shop : Free haircut drive

26 June 2020 6:31 PM

Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop

Can you sue your spouse or their partner if you get Covid-19 after they secretly meet during lockdown?

26 June 2020 5:51 PM

Shando Theron

The Joburg Zoo’s male Western Lowland Gorilla Makokou

26 June 2020 5:24 PM

Dr Kresen Pillay

Competition Commission agreement with MTN on #DataMustFall

26 June 2020 4:25 PM

Bakhe Majenge | Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission

First satanic church in South Africa

26 June 2020 4:22 PM

Prof Maria Frahm-Arp, Executive Director at UJ's Library and Professor in Religious Studies.

Groceries On the Move

26 June 2020 3:52 PM

Molope Molope and Thato Molope

Government examining the criminal justice system in relation to incarceration for low risk crimes

25 June 2020 6:19 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri

Grade 1 and 8 online applications for the 2021 schooling year commences until the 25th July

25 June 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi

Story time season at the Market Theatre

25 June 2020 4:40 PM

Guest: James Ngcobo | Theatre Director And Producer at The Market 

702 celebrates 40 years

Local

UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 7,000

World Local

Can you sue your spouse if you contract COVID-19 as a result of their affair?

Local

EWN Highlights

Some lessons learned as world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases

26 June 2020 8:01 PM

Zulu: Names of GBV victims read like casualty list of a war zone

26 June 2020 7:44 PM

Fraudsters get away with over R10 million from UIF

26 June 2020 7:18 PM

