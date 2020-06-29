Restaurants demand minister lifts ban on booze with meals

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:45
Next phase of air travel under lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Desmond Latham
Today at 16:52
AA predicts fuel hike for July
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokeserson at Automobile Association
Today at 17:20
Parkview lockdown virtual tour
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Peter Delmar - Author at The N4 Book
Today at 18:08
Public Enterprises parachutes out of SAA restructuring forum
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ray Mahlaka - Independent Business Journalist at ....
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid has changed SA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Andrew Golding - Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature: Capital and Ideology by Thomas Piketty
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ed Stoddard - Journalist at Business Maverick
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays with pilot Eon de Vos
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Eon de Vos - Professional Pilot at ...
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance The NTA says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has postponed meetings five times in a week. 29 June 2020 4:43 PM
Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku Masuku says they are concerned about shopping malls and the CBD as the number of COVID-19 infections increases. 29 June 2020 3:20 PM
[LISTEN] How remote working strains mental health MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule says remote working is changing what people know about the workplace. 29 June 2020 2:52 PM
View all Local
'Taxis will operate at 100% capacity while complying to COVID-19 regulations' Santaco president Phillip Taaibosch says if a taxi is impounded, then all other taxis will stop operating in solidarity. 29 June 2020 7:25 AM
Another CT teacher dies of Covid-19, staff sketch challenges of return to school Montevideo Primary School's acting principal pays tribute to Mr Klink, says schools playing role of social development amid pandem... 28 June 2020 4:42 PM
Mogoeng Mogoeng slams ‘fearmongering’ amid COVID-19 pandemic Speaking on an international platform to ‘The Jerusalem Post’ during a webinar this week, Mogoeng questioned how scientists could... 26 June 2020 12:21 PM
View all Politics
View all Business
Karen Theunissen: Celebrating that we can all look different and be one family Author Karen Theunissen discusses her children's book with Karabo Kgoleng and Refiloe Mpakanyane. 28 June 2020 3:32 PM
Mountain muggings: 'You're largely on your own out there, don't retaliate' Advice on dealing with mountain crime from correspondent Jeff Ayliffe and former Table Mountain Watch chair Andre Van Schalkwyk. 28 June 2020 11:49 AM
[WATCH] Transfiguration, ancestral jazz on Day 4 of Virtual National Arts Fest Poetry, music, film - take your pick from the feast of talent on show on Sunday. 28 June 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Liverpool crowned Premier League champions after Chelsea beat Man City Chelsea claimed a 2-1 victory over Manchester City to ensure that Liverpool win the title with seven games remaining. 25 June 2020 11:12 PM
Government approves PSL resumption plans The approval gives PSL clubs the go-ahead to start training and hosting matches behind closed doors. 24 June 2020 9:22 AM
CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder CSA said CEO of 3TC Cricket Francois Pienaar had confirmed that Mark Boucher was not a director and that no other CSA employee was... 23 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Sport
Award-winning saxophonist, Sisonke Xonti is rooted in his culture Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz, Sisonke Xonti continues to honour the legacy of jazz and ensures that it remains innovative. 29 June 2020 2:42 PM
[WATCH] Woman throws tantrum at supermarket when asked to wear a mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Bird lands on little girl's hair while attempting to fly Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 29 June 2020 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Exponential rise in COVID-19 cases set to hit areas with high economic activity Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says SA braces for an anticipated spike in positive cases 'during the latter winter months'. 28 June 2020 9:10 PM
Why are migrants being excluded from SA’s response to Covid-19? African migrants are facing Covid-19 without government support. 22 June 2020 7:53 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Restaurants demand minister lifts ban on booze with meals

Restaurants demand minister lifts ban on booze with meals

29 June 2020 4:05 PM

Guest: Ashton Naidoo, a partner at Mooney Ford Attorneys 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Divorce rates have gone up in SA since the lockdown

29 June 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Brendan McNulty,  DIY Legal

EWN: Popo Molefe testifies at State Capture Commission

29 June 2020 4:24 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

Covid -19 impact on Medical Aids

29 June 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Dr Lungi Nyathi, Chief Medical Officer at Medscheme 

National Taxi Alliance loads full capacity as well

29 June 2020 3:52 PM

Guest: Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance Spokesperson 

Steenhuisen wont speak out against Zille

29 June 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Prof. Ivor Sarakinsky 

The Legendary Barber Shop : Free haircut drive

26 June 2020 6:31 PM

Seldon Tatchell, founder of The Legendary Barbershop

Can you sue your spouse or their partner if you get Covid-19 after they secretly meet during lockdown?

26 June 2020 5:51 PM

Shando Theron

The Joburg Zoo’s male Western Lowland Gorilla Makokou

26 June 2020 5:24 PM

Dr Kresen Pillay

Competition Commission agreement with MTN on #DataMustFall

26 June 2020 4:25 PM

Bakhe Majenge | Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission

Trending

Gauteng Health Department looking at intermittent lockdown - MEC Bandile Masuku

Local

We are not holding the country to ransom - National Taxi Alliance

Local

Zondo Commission resumes, Popo Molefe returns to speak about corruption at Prasa

Politics

EWN Highlights

SCA dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to appeal ruling on Vrede Dairy Farm report

29 June 2020 4:20 PM

Santaco in Western Cape urges members to adhere to lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 3:17 PM

WC Transport MEC not surprised by Santaco move to defy lockdown regulations

29 June 2020 2:23 PM

