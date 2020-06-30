EWN : Court reserves judgment in SAA retrenchment decision appeal

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN
Guest: Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Estelle Ellis | Senior Journalist at Maverick CitizenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Reuben Maleka, Spokesperson of the Public Servants AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Edwin Ntshidi | EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lawson Naidoo/ Executive Secretary of CASACLISTEN TO PODCAST
Edwin Ntshidi/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokeserson at Automobile AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Desmond LathamLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brendan McNulty, DIY LegalLISTEN TO PODCAST