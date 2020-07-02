Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after man forcefully dragged from shack In a video shared widely, law enforcement officers were seen dragging a naked Bulelani Qholani from his home. 2 July 2020 4:10 PM
WATCH LIVE: Gauteng command council gives update on COVID-19 Premier David Makhura and his team are expected to give details on the province's readiness as the country gears up for the corona... 2 July 2020 12:08 PM
702's Clive Moagi shares remedies that worked for him in his COVID-19 recovery Aubrey Masango chats to colleague and 702 Breakfast Show producer who has recovered from the virus. 2 July 2020 11:48 AM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa answers your COVID-19 questions The Presidency says that it will be a public platform to address all the questions on issues and challenges currently facing socie... 1 July 2020 6:01 PM
Metrorail gradually phases in limited services on Wednesday Metrorail said the trial trips would stress-test operational plans which need to comply with COVID-19 regulations. 1 July 2020 10:34 AM
Four unions sign up for voluntary SAA severance packages DPE acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi says there is hope ahead of talks with Numsa, Sacca and pilots association. 2 July 2020 7:14 PM
Shapeshifter - SA animation company Triggerfish now in Ireland CEO says Stuart Forrest says Ireland is where the animation industry is booming and they have been doing a lot of work there. 1 July 2020 10:23 PM
Market Commentary Chris Steward, portfolio manager at Ninety One, says the PMI number in particular is looking a little better. 1 July 2020 9:18 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
[WATCH] Lifeguards save bride and groom swept into ocean while posing for pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:56 AM
[WATCH] Son interrupts mother Deborah Haynes interview to ask for 2 biscuits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 2 July 2020 8:39 AM
UPDATE: 8,124 new infections as SA COVID-19 recoveries reach 76,025 Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that the total number of tests conducted to date is 1.666,939. 1 July 2020 9:55 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship

Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship

2 July 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 


Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral

2 July 2020 5:55 PM

Guest: Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town

[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family

2 July 2020 5:01 PM

Guest: Advocate Tiny Seboko 

School Meals Now court hearing

2 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube 

SAHRC to take City of Cape Town to court after naked man dragged from shack

2 July 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Chris Nissen 

EWN: Gauteng Command Council update

2 July 2020 3:29 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: Khayelitsha Demolision- man evicted naked

2 July 2020 3:25 PM

 Jarita Kassen, EWN Reporter

Gauteng government dissolves Mamelodi taxi association following violence

1 July 2020 5:55 PM

Guest: Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport

Why flying at full capacity is still safe

1 July 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Poppy Khoza | Director  at Sa Civil Aviation Authority 

Mmusi Maimane’s challenge on easing lockdown and reopening schools is dismissed

1 July 2020 5:26 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 

Trending

Only grades R, 6 and 11 to return to school on Monday - Basic Education Dept

Local

Sanef launches relief fund for journalists who’ve lost income due to COVID-19

Local Business

Gauteng healthcare system starting to feel the pinch - report

Local

EWN Highlights

Trump upbeat on three coronavirus vaccine candidates

2 July 2020 7:48 PM

Our records show Shonisani Lethole was taken care of - Tembisa Hospital CEO

2 July 2020 7:43 PM

4 unions' buy-in means just a vote for SAA's business rescue plan is left

2 July 2020 5:57 PM

