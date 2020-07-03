SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Lekau Sehoana
Today at 18:09
Demand for treatment of COVID-19 patients is increasing - Netcare
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jacques Du Plessis - Managing Director of the Hospital Division at Netcare
Today at 18:12
SAA pilots miffed over severance packages
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Captain Grant Back - Captain at Chairperson of South African Airways Pilots’ Association
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Increase in porn addiction, anxiety among SA workers during lockdown Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa MD Andrew Davies. 3 July 2020 5:14 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited Labour and Employment Minister Thulas Nxesi said that the UIF had been able to identify 75 cases of suspicious transactions. 3 July 2020 4:50 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson’s appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country’s biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Meat importers say FairPlay’s dumping concerns is just a COVID-19 blame game Association of Meat Importers and Exporters CEO Paul Matthew says there are mechanisms to deal with a possibility of dumping 2 July 2020 8:05 PM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error

SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error

3 July 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Bongumusa Makhathini,  Chairperson SABC Board


UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending

3 July 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF 

Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,

3 July 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Andrew Davies 

Gauteng province taking over all ambulance services from municipalities

3 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Kgati Malebana, CEO of EMS in Gauteng

Tobacco group lodges leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned

3 July 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

EWN: Gauteng PEC to decide which level the province will be

3 July 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral

2 July 2020 5:55 PM

Guest: Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town

[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family

2 July 2020 5:01 PM

Guest: Advocate Tiny Seboko 

Financial Wellness Feature: TransUnion Hardship

2 July 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

School Meals Now court hearing

2 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Noncedo Madubedube 

State capture inquiry: Montana accuses Zondo of unfairness

Local

Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events

Local Sport

Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level

Local

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

3 July 2020 4:50 PM

Woman allegedly assaulted at Langa Police Station when trying to report rape

3 July 2020 4:23 PM

Decision to delay grade R return not defying DBE instruction - Mshengu

3 July 2020 4:19 PM

