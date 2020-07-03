UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:48
Bruce reads World News.
Latest Local
SABC formally restores editorial independence in its newsroom The move reverses what was known as an upward referral policy introduced during the tenure of former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng. 3 July 2020 5:26 PM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson's appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country's biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Fita moves to appeal dismissal of cigarette sales ban challenge The organisation had argued that the ban should be overturned on the basis that tobacco products were addictive and therefore shou... 3 July 2020 2:39 PM
Pupils are receiving food through School Nutrition Programme - DBE Even though Section 27 has taken the department to court for pupils not being fed, the department says the scheme is working. 3 July 2020 1:22 PM
SIU investigating government COVID-19 corruption Stakeholder and communications head Kaizer Kganyago unpacks how his unit will handle this investigation. 2 July 2020 1:38 PM
Mass participation in municipal affairs is needed - Kimi Makwetu The auditor-general says people need to act in curbing irregular expenditure shown in municipal audits. 2 July 2020 7:58 AM
Old Mutual makes acting CEO Williamson permanent Iain Williamson's appointment ends over a year of uncertainty over who will lead one of the country's biggest insurers following t... 3 July 2020 2:49 PM
Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business. 2 July 2020 9:42 PM
Personal Finance Feature - Equity fund vs index investing Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram says active fund managers in South Africa have had a terrible time. 2 July 2020 8:43 PM
Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business The founder of Drip Footwear spoke to Nickolaus Bauer to share his story. 3 July 2020 5:59 PM
Swing City's Graeme Watkins on the Standard Bank (virtual) Jazz Festival This weekend, South African jazz lovers were blown away by the glorious sounds streaming into living rooms courtesy of Swing City. 2 July 2020 11:52 AM
Car insurance from R180 per month – and you don't pay if you don't drive Meet Alex Thomson of Naked Insurance, a high-tech company with vastly lower operating costs than most traditional insurers. 30 June 2020 8:03 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
Western Province agrees to Newlands proposal The loan agreement approved on Tuesday, will enable the WPRFU to pay off its debt to Remgro and Investec Bank. Guarantees have alr... 1 July 2020 4:37 PM
Mahlatse 'Chiliboy' Ralepelle handed 8-year doping ban The 33-year-old tested positive for the banned anabolic agent, Zeranol, during an out-of-competition test on the 17th January 2019... 1 July 2020 9:58 AM
[WATCH] James Deacon on the setbacks he has had to overcome and living his dream The musician recently released his second EP 'Renegade'. He joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 3 July 2020 3:41 PM
[WATCH] Best friends reuniting after COVID-19 quarantine is so adorable Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:53 AM
Labour MP Claudia Webbe smashes phone after it kept ringing during speech Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 July 2020 8:47 AM
UPDATE: 12,957 recoveries for Gauteng as SA records 8,728 new infections Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Thursday that the number of national recoveries so far is 81,999. 2 July 2020 11:13 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lazarus Chakwera sworn in as Malawi president Chakwera defeated incumbent Peter Mutharika with 58.57% of the vote in Tuesday's poll. 29 June 2020 1:32 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending

UIF Briefing: Fraud allegations and TERS ending

3 July 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Makhosonke Buthelezi - Director: Communication and Marketing at the UIF 


Staying in is the new going out: Chris Forrest and Pete Goffe-Wood re-create a night out

3 July 2020 5:57 PM

Guest: Chris Forrest

            Pete Goffe- Wood 

Shoeless boy grows into sneaker boss

3 July 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Lekau Sehoana 

Porn addiction, anxiety surged among SA workers during lockdown,

3 July 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Andrew Davies 

Gauteng province taking over all ambulance services from municipalities

3 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Kgati Malebana, CEO of EMS in Gauteng

Tobacco group lodges leave to appeal ruling that kept cigarettes banned

3 July 2020 4:08 PM

Guest: Sinenhlanhla Mnguni | Chairperson at Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita)

SABC Editorial Policy: The End of an Error

3 July 2020 3:35 PM

Guest: Bongumusa Makhathini,  Chairperson SABC Board

EWN: Gauteng PEC to decide which level the province will be

3 July 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Khayelitsha Demolition, naked man video goes viral

2 July 2020 5:55 PM

Guest: Richard Bosman, Executive Director for Safety and Security in the City of Cape Town

[Active Citizenry] Building a home for a desolate family

2 July 2020 5:01 PM

Guest: Advocate Tiny Seboko 

Labour Minister Nxesi wants every UIF COVID-19 relief transaction audited

Business Local

Gauteng executive council expected to deliberate over province's lockdown level

Local

Lekau Sehoana on how creating his own pair of shoes turned into a business

Lifestyle

Visitors to England from 59 countries will not have to quarantine

3 July 2020 6:45 PM

Gauteng's Makhura holds consultations ahead of all-important COVID-19 talks

3 July 2020 5:52 PM

Here's why FITA's appealing court decision on tobacco sales ban

3 July 2020 5:45 PM

