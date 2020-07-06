Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Celebrating our healthcare heroes
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Professor Sipho Dlamini - Professor in the Infectious Disease dept at Groote Schuur hospital
Today at 10:35
DPE tells unions to hold own meetings after pulling out of SAA consultative forum
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Kgathatso Tlhakudi - Acting Director General at Department of Public Enterprises‚
Phakamile Hlubi Majola
Today at 11:05
Health and Wellness: Busting mask myths
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mosima Mabunda - Head of Vitality Wellness
Today at 11:35
World of Work: The POPI Act and its implications for employers and employees
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Natasha Moni
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Late Night Talk
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Cipla plans to bring COVID-19 treatment remdesivir to SA at an affordable price Joanne Joseph spoke to Cipla South Africa CEO Paul Miller to find out more. 6 July 2020 5:18 PM
'SABC must exhaust all other avenues to stabilise their finances' The Save Our SABC Coalition says the public broadcaster must look at other measures before retrenching staff. 6 July 2020 4:44 PM
View all Local
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
'Stricter measures to control movement at Level 3 lockdown are needed' Spokesperson Thabo Masebe says the province needs assistance in making sure that people comply with COVID-19 regulations. 6 July 2020 7:45 AM
View all Politics
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
101 days of lockdown: What we gained (and lost), and what we have learned The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 6 July 2020 8:07 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Mary Twala remembered as ‘prolific actress,’ ‘gift to the arts’ The icon passed away at the age of 80 on Saturday. 4 July 2020 5:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
De Kock, Ngidi and Wolvaardt take top honours at CSA Awards Quinton de Kock, Laura Wolvaardt and Lungi Ngidi took top honours at the annual 2019/20 Cricket South Africa Awards on Saturday. 4 July 2020 8:57 PM
Experts develop online tool to help mitigate COVID-19 in endurance sports events Stellenbosch University's Prof Wayne Derman is part of a team that has developed the tool to help event organisers. 3 July 2020 11:37 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA

Cipla to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA

6 July 2020 4:51 PM

Guest: Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South Africa


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Tax filing for 2019/2020

6 July 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#Africa4Palestine lays a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission

6 July 2020 5:27 PM

Joanne spoke to Muhammed Desai, Director of Africa for Palestine, formerly BDS SA to explain their reasons for laying a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission against the recent utterances made by the South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International collaborations bring the world’s first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.

6 July 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF medics arrive in the troubled Eastern Cape

6 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Paying tribute to veteran Actor Mary Twala

6 July 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Connie Chiume | South African Actress 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC warns SABC not to cut jobs ahead of local elections

6 July 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Duduetsang Makuse | Coordinator at Save Our Sabc Coalition 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADTU reacts to grade 6 & 11s returning to school

6 July 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi | Spokesperson at Sadtu 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All private preschools may open immediately

6 July 2020 3:24 PM

Guest: Marisa Engelbrecht, Solidarity Occupational Guilds Sector Head: Communication Practitioners and Supp

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: VBS accused plans to turn state witness

6 July 2020 3:22 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Senior Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth

Business Opinion Lifestyle

No theft at VBS. It’s politics and racism – alleged kingpin Tshifhiwa Matodzi

Business Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

NW CoGTA MEC Gordan Kegakilwe dies after contracting COVID-19

6 July 2020 9:17 PM

Britain imposes sanctions on Russians, Saudis

6 July 2020 8:51 PM

W Cape could soon be home to deep space ground station

6 July 2020 7:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA