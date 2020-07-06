International collaborations bring the world’s first online opera singing competition on Facebook to life.

Guest: Njabulo Madlala | founder and SA opera singer at Voices of South Africa Trust
Guest: Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and DigitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joanne spoke to Muhammed Desai, Director of Africa for Palestine, formerly BDS SA to explain their reasons for laying a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission against the recent utterances made by the South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Miller, CEO of Cipla South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mvusiwekhaya SicwetshaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Connie Chiume | South African ActressLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duduetsang Makuse | Coordinator at Save Our Sabc CoalitionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nomusa Cembi | Spokesperson at SadtuLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marisa Engelbrecht, Solidarity Occupational Guilds Sector Head: Communication Practitioners and SuppLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Senior ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST