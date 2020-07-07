Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg

Guest: Mpho Moerane/ MMC for environment and infrastructure services department
Guest:Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mbavhalelo MaliageLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research CouncilLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bongiwe Kunene | MD at Banking Association South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Makgale Mohlala, Head Cartels at the Competition Commission and Head of the investigation team on DischemLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Maureen Nkandu, WaterAid spokespersonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and DigitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Joanne spoke to Muhammed Desai, Director of Africa for Palestine, formerly BDS SA to explain their reasons for laying a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission against the recent utterances made by the South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.LISTEN TO PODCAST