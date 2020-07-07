Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Today at 18:09
Edgars Owner sells parts of the retailer to its rival
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Today at 18:13
Just Share questions Santam board about Covid claims at AGM (this was at 3pm today)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracey Davies - Director at Just Share
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 18:39
How private equity is dealing with the Covid-19 crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Hayward-Butt - CEO at Ethos Capital
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + Play Clip
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lee Kasumba - Host at Africa State of Mind
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works - How it works – The Effects of COVID-19 on Mental Health in Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Davies - Clinical Psychologist and Managing Director at Independent Counselling and Advisory Services (ICAS) Southern Africa
Latest Local
WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation during COVID-19 The organisation is also calling on government to ensure municipalities do not cut off water supply to communities. 7 July 2020 5:01 PM
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers. 7 July 2020 4:34 PM
Sad news for police dog unit again as 45 puppies die of canine parvovirus This is the second time the virus has affected the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Academy in Roodeplaat, Pretoria. 7 July 2020 1:28 PM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
If Truter spills the beans a lot of VBS looters will be in trouble - Clement Clement Manyathela unpacks what he thinks will happen if former VBS CFO Phillip Truter testifies. 7 July 2020 2:36 PM
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media. 7 July 2020 1:20 PM
Competition Commission 'sought a higher fine for Dis-Chem' Head of cartels Makgale Mohlala says the penalty sends a clear message that excessive pricing cannot be tolerated. 7 July 2020 5:27 PM
Job won’t make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
[LISTEN] Professor Pitika Ntuli on the inspiration behind his latest exhibition The exhibition comprises of 45 pieces sculpted from bone. 6 July 2020 4:05 PM
[LISTEN] The psychology behind breaking lockdown regulations Clement Manyathela speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about the reasons why some people may be refusing to social distance 6 July 2020 12:34 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Lungi Ngidi wants Proteas to take a stand on racism With live action resuming following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the likes of football and Formula 1 have expressed their... 7 July 2020 12:47 PM
Seema appointed Chippa United coach after leaving Bloem Celtic Lehlohonolo Seema takes over from Rhulani Mokwena, whose loan from Orlando Pirates expired in June. 6 July 2020 11:55 AM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
SA’s Future Professionals: How to nurture the next wave of change-makers Do your part to help future professionals realise their full potential. Donate to the PPS Foundation, today! 11 June 2020 11:33 AM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg

Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg

7 July 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Mpho Moerane/ MMC for environment and infrastructure services department 


MTN and Ericsson launch live 5G network in Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth

7 July 2020 5:32 PM

Guest:Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South Africa 

'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA

7 July 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Mbavhalelo Maliage 

COVID-19 vaccine: the challenges of running a trial in the middle of a pandemic

7 July 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council 

How much money South African banks have given in coronavirus support – and why they won’t offer debt write-offs

7 July 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Bongiwe  Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa 

Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike

7 July 2020 4:01 PM

Guest: Makgale Mohlala, Head Cartels at the Competition Commission and Head of the investigation team on Dischem 

WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation duting the Covid-19 pandemic

7 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Maureen Nkandu, WaterAid spokesperson 

EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions

7 July 2020 3:25 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Tax filing for 2019/2020

6 July 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital 

#Africa4Palestine lays a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission

6 July 2020 5:27 PM

Joanne spoke to Muhammed Desai, Director of Africa for Palestine, formerly BDS SA to explain their reasons for laying a complaint with South Africa’s Judicial Service Commission against the recent utterances made by the South African Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. 

Trending

Cold front to bring heavy rain and snow to parts of South Africa

Local

'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane'

Politics

Pictures of Joburg, Cape Town and Pretoria at night from space go viral

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

South Africa faces battle to rein in spending - Fitch

7 July 2020 5:13 PM

Section of N1 highway near Kraaifontein closed as truck drivers protest

7 July 2020 4:56 PM

Dis-Chem to appeal R1.2m fine for hiking mask prices

7 July 2020 3:52 PM

