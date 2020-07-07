How to keep your home over the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Truck Driver's strike
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandla Mngomezulu - Gauteng Secretary at All Truck Drivers Foundation
Mary Phadi - President of Truckers Association Of SA (TASA)
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
City of Joburg entities operate on contingency staff because of COVID-19 MMC for environment and infrastructure services Mpho Moerane says Joburg Water has reported a total of 82 positive cases. 7 July 2020 4:40 PM
Absence of positive and active men in a child's life puts them at risk Latasha Slavin of Heartlines unpacks attitudes and beliefs that contribute to a lack of positive involvement by some fathers. 7 July 2020 4:34 PM
'It is important to put something tangible to allegations against Mokonyane' Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan says the Zondo commission is taking a very long time and there is a little bit of inquiry fati... 7 July 2020 2:39 PM
Media giant to shut down some publications as COVID-19 hits Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson says the pandemic has accelerated the pre-existing and long-term structural decline in print media. 7 July 2020 1:20 PM
Healthcare workers share stories of being in the frontline fighting COVID-19 Clement Manyathela shines a spotlight on the difficulties faced by frontline workers during the pandemic. 7 July 2020 11:30 AM
Old Mutual's hackneyed new TV ad looks like Allan Gray in green – Andy Rice Ouch! The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Andy Rice why he gives Old Mutual's new television commercial a "zero". 7 July 2020 7:38 PM
Clover's trippy blue bottle ad campaign – so bad (and bizarre) it's good People will be talking about it 'till they're blue in the face. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews ad expert Andy Rice. 7 July 2020 7:30 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Authorised Siya Kolisi biography coming in 2021 The book does not yet have a title but will be published next year, ahead of the forthcoming Lions tour to South Africa in 2021. 7 July 2020 2:52 PM
Job won't make you rich. You must earn in your sleep - Aisha Pandor, SweepSouth Bruce Whitfield talks to SweepSouth cofounder Aisha Pandor about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 6 July 2020 8:39 PM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
Sad story: Dog found abandoned with note saying he didn't learn to be good Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:30 AM
[WATCH] Comedian Fahim Anwar shares funny stages of COVID-19 lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 July 2020 8:29 AM
Are we boiling frogs? And why do SUV drivers look so confused, asks Tom Eaton The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews columnist Tom Eaton about his new book, "Is it me, or is it getting hot in here?" 6 July 2020 8:18 PM
UPDATE: 19,779 recoveries for Gauteng as national infections reach 205,721 There were 111 new COVID-19 deaths: 50 from Gauteng; 35 from the Western Cape; 17 from Limpopo and 9 from the Eastern Cape. 7 July 2020 12:13 AM
Breaking the silence: How Professor Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
[LISTEN] Why the 'Stop Hate for Profit' campaign has gained momentum The 'Stop Hate for Profit' has seen advertisers pull out from Facebook for apparently turning a blind eye to hate speech. 1 July 2020 4:47 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
How to keep your home over the pandemic

How to keep your home over the pandemic

7 July 2020 5:59 PM

Guest: Buyisile Maseko, growth head at FNB Home Finance


'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA

7 July 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Mbavhalelo Maliage

7 July 2020 5:32 PM

Guest:Zoltan Miklos, General Manager for Network Planning at MTN South Africa 

'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA

7 July 2020 5:04 PM

Guest: Mbavhalelo Maliage 

COVID-19 vaccine: the challenges of running a trial in the middle of a pandemic

7 July 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele , Vice President of South African Medical Research Council 

How much money South African banks have given in coronavirus support – and why they won’t offer debt write-offs

7 July 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Bongiwe  Kunene | MD at Banking Association South Africa 

Dischem fined R1.2M for mask price hike

7 July 2020 4:01 PM

Guest: Makgale Mohlala, Head Cartels at the Competition Commission and Head of the investigation team on Dischem 

WaterAid urges government to invest more in water and sanitation duting the Covid-19 pandemic

7 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Maureen Nkandu, WaterAid spokesperson 

Covid-19 impact on service delivery in the City of Joburg

7 July 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: Mpho Moerane/ MMC for environment and infrastructure services department 

EWN: WC not adhering to Covid-19 regulations when it comes to evictions

7 July 2020 3:25 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Tax filing for 2019/2020

6 July 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Marcia Ujobolo, Senior Manager of Customer and Digital 

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Business Africa

Entertainment

World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country

Business Africa

EWN Highlights

Politics

EWN Highlights

Why SA unlikely to have online voting system in 2021

7 July 2020 8:26 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

7 July 2020 8:08 PM

EU wants Brexit deal 'but not at any price' as teams head for dinner

7 July 2020 7:08 PM

