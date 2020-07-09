Eskom warns of possible loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Joanne Joseph 702 Gradients
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Eskom warns of possible loadshedding

Eskom warns of possible loadshedding

9 July 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | 


Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees

9 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24 

What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

9 July 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Gemma Ritchie/ Fellow at Amabhungane 

Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?

9 July 2020 4:38 PM

Guest:John Loos | Property Economist at FNB  

Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread

9 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Thuthula Balfour,  Head of  Health at the Minerals Council South Africa 

Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials

9 July 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:Mlimandlela Ndamase/ City Of Joburg Mayoral Spokesperson  

The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

9 July 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit 

COSAS threatens shutdown of Covid-19 safety measures

9 July 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Zithulele Ndlela/ National Spokesperson of COSAS 

NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19

8 July 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: 

Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly

8 July 2020 5:51 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

Local

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021

9 July 2020 5:25 PM

Grahamstown High Court dismisses appeal by man who raped relative (9)

9 July 2020 4:43 PM

Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

9 July 2020 4:36 PM

