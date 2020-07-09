What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 18:09
Eskom warns of load-shedding as the cold front sweeps SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:13
Addressing the power challenge for remote workers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Freer - Executive Head of Cloud and Managed Services at Vox
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
South Africa is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen to 27 from 23
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 19:08
PLAY CLAP: ARY3 - RMB Founders - 7'50" - Founding directors Paul Harris and Laurie Dippenaar resign from the RMB Holdings board after 32 years.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency Joanne Joseph speaks to the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) head of benefit and risk Dr Rajesh Patel to find out more. 9 July 2020 4:39 PM
'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog' SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic. 9 July 2020 3:01 PM
View all Local
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Numsa and Sacca among five unions who accepted SAA voluntary severance packages Public Enterprises Department acting director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi gives insight on how the agreement was reached. 8 July 2020 11:38 AM
View all Politics
Supersaver Julia has changed lives, and she can change yours! – Bruce Whitfield Need the inspiration to save? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia” at around 7:15 pm tonight. 9 July 2020 3:00 PM
Daniel Mminele on his shapeshifting career Absa CEO Daniel Mminele says they had to transition very quickly within a very space of time into operating in a new normal. 8 July 2020 8:43 PM
Payment methods ... the good, the bad and the ugly Wendy Knowler says it is expensive to issue or bank a cheque. For example, to deposit a cheque can cost well over R100. 8 July 2020 8:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Gauteng overtakes Western Cape as infections reach 75,015 The Department of Health announced on Wednesday that South Africa now has 106,842 recoveries. 9 July 2020 12:15 AM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
World Bank declares once-poor Tanzania a middle-income country It’s official - Tanzania, though not yet rich, is no longer poor. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba (Africa State of Mind). 7 July 2020 8:09 PM
Lesotho's former first lady granted bail in murder case Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with ordering the killing of former prime minister Thomas Thabane's then-wife Lipolelo Thabane,... 29 June 2020 6:13 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

9 July 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Gemma Ritchie/ Fellow at Amabhungane 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?

9 July 2020 4:38 PM

Guest:John Loos | Property Economist at FNB  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread

9 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Thuthula Balfour,  Head of  Health at the Minerals Council South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials

9 July 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:Mlimandlela Ndamase/ City Of Joburg Mayoral Spokesperson  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

9 July 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COSAS threatens shutdown of Covid-19 safety measures

9 July 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Zithulele Ndlela/ National Spokesperson of COSAS 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom warns of possible loadshedding

9 July 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19

8 July 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: 

Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Zweli Mkhize in Parly

8 July 2020 5:51 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parents and pupils believe that the 2020 academic year should be repeated next year

8 July 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Andrea Redemeyer, CEO and Founder of Ask Afrika

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

Preparing gravesites and mortuaries is standard practice in a pandemic - Masuku

Local

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

Grahamstown High Court dismisses appeal by man who raped relative (9)

9 July 2020 4:43 PM

Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors

9 July 2020 4:36 PM

Limpopo ANCVL: NEC must reconsider reinstating VBS-implicated Radzilani, Msiza

9 July 2020 4:21 PM

