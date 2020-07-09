Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: "Can Africa use this COVID-19 pandemic to reset the economy and be independent on external financing.”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Latest Local
Cosas insists schools be shut down as regulations are not being adhered to Grades R, 6, 7, 11 and 12 have so far returned to the classroom as part of the Basic Education Department's phased reopening. 9 July 2020 5:56 PM
City of Joburg tables R68.1bn budget for 2020/2021 This follows several delays which saw the Gauteng government throw the book at the city’s council threatening to place it under ad... 9 July 2020 5:25 PM
[LISTEN] What does working remotely mean for real estate? FNB property economist John Loos suspects there are CFOs questioning whether companies need as much office space going forward. 9 July 2020 5:09 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Truck drivers continue with protest despite union's plea for the strike to end All Truck Drivers Foundation Gauteng secretary Mandla Mngomezulu says the union condemn any violence that is brought by protest. 8 July 2020 1:57 PM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can’t pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
CSA board denies changing terms of reference for Moroe forensic probe Cricket South Africa's board of directors has denied reports that it attempted to change the terms of reference of a forensic inve... 8 July 2020 9:31 PM
Rhulani Mokwena returns to Mamelodi Sundowns The President of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr. Patrice Motsepe, welcomed Rhulani Mokwena back home to the Mamelodi Sundowns family as the... 8 July 2020 6:37 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees

Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key ‘rogue unit’ reports, must apologise to employees

9 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow

9 July 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 

What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

9 July 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Gemma Ritchie/ Fellow at Amabhungane 

Are traditional offices a thing of the past? What does this mean for real estate?

9 July 2020 4:38 PM

Guest:John Loos | Property Economist at FNB  

Mining industry struggling with containing Covid 19 spread

9 July 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Dr Thuthula Balfour,  Head of  Health at the Minerals Council South Africa 

Are Cities preparing new cemetries for Covid-19 burials

9 July 2020 4:08 PM

Guest:Mlimandlela Ndamase/ City Of Joburg Mayoral Spokesperson  

The BHF and medical schemes urge patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

9 July 2020 3:54 PM

Guest: Dr Rajesh Patel - Head Risk & Benefit 

COSAS threatens shutdown of Covid-19 safety measures

9 July 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Zithulele Ndlela/ National Spokesperson of COSAS 

Eskom warns of possible loadshedding

9 July 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Sikhonathi Mantshantsha | 

NW Premier tests positive for Covid-19

8 July 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: 

Job Mokgoro, Premier of the North West

COVID-19 vaccine could be available in Africa in the first quarter of 2021

Local

For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba

Politics

BHF urges patients to defer elective surgery unless it is a medical emergency

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom: No load shedding on Thursday

9 July 2020 8:37 PM

Legal Resources Centre takes CoCT to court over evictions amid lockdown

9 July 2020 8:30 PM

NW MEC Kegakilwe gets official funeral, will be laid to rest Friday

9 July 2020 8:03 PM

