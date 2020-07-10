NUMSA, SACCA feel vindicated by latest ruling on SAA retrenchments

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:11
Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Mich Atagana,author of Moments
Today at 18:09
Business for SA has published detailed proposals for an "accelerated economic recovery"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19 Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi shared an update on the impact of the outbreak on his department on Friday. 10 July 2020 5:22 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
My parents have recovered from COVID-19 - Brent Lindeque spreads the GOOD NEWS! Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque says people tend not to focus on the number of COVID-19 recoveries that keeps going up. 10 July 2020 2:07 PM
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
'It is critical that South Africa brings its public debt under control' RMB CEO James Formby says if the country doesnt control its debt, it will find itself in an economic quagmire. 9 July 2020 8:07 AM
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
#Magazines: 'There are definite losses and gains in the move to digital' Clement Manyathela speaks to experts about the evolution of the magazine industry. 8 July 2020 12:05 PM
Shareholder activists grill Santam about 'business interruption insurance' The lockdown did it – not the pandemic – so we can't pay, argues Santam. Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Davies of Just Share. 7 July 2020 6:47 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
NUMSA, SACCA feel vindicated by latest ruling on SAA retrenchments

NUMSA, SACCA feel vindicated by latest ruling on SAA retrenchments

10 July 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President  at South African Cabin Crew 


Escape from Pretoria tells story of Tim Jenkin and wooden keys

10 July 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Tim Jenkin 

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi talks on the impact #COVID-19 has had on his department

10 July 2020 4:41 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi 

[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph

10 July 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Kathryn/ Physician at Helen Joseph Hospital 

Call for driver license leniency

10 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association  

Struggling doctors asking medical-aids for financial assitance

10 July 2020 3:43 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo, Progressive Health Forum 

EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital

10 July 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow

9 July 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 

Internal report recommends SARS withdraw key 'rogue unit' reports, must apologise to employees

9 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24 

What happened to the Sassa food parcels?

9 July 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Gemma Ritchie/ Fellow at Amabhungane 

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

Search for missing girl, man who disappeared in Athlone canal may resume today

10 July 2020 3:53 PM

'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus

10 July 2020 3:46 PM

Makhura: Gauteng command council will tackle the virus response as I recover

10 July 2020 2:49 PM

