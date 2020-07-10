Riaad Moosa : Netflix show Life Begins as well as his first online show Not A Nice Guy?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Dr Mamphela Aletta Ramphele
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Mamphela Ramphele
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Asonele Gevenga, CEO and co-founder of Fleeker
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Asonele Gevenga - CEO and co-founder of Fleeker.
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
[LISTEN] How a new dictionary on stereotypes is dismantling prejudiced thinking Social innovator Mbali N has created a tool designed to help people unlearn prejudiced thinking by unpacking harmful stereotypes. 10 July 2020 12:04 PM
Gauteng residents urged to be cautious when using heaters as cold front hits SA Communities are being advised to be extra cautious to help the already overburdened health system. 10 July 2020 10:41 AM
View all Local
'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers' Provincial health department head Dr Thobile Mbengashe is adamant that these scooters were never meant to be ambulances. 10 July 2020 12:07 PM
EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director The company that got the R10 million tender's Brian Harmse sheds light on the controversial project. 10 July 2020 7:34 AM
For anyone to write me off politically at this moment is ill-advised - Gigaba Clement Manyathela chats with former minister Malusi Gigaba in a new feature called #HangingOutwithClement. 9 July 2020 11:50 AM
View all Politics
Small Business Focus: How to get your marketing right in a shrinking media world Pavlo Phitidis says focus must be on the customer group you are trying to reach. You've got to get your demographics right. 9 July 2020 8:38 PM
Personal Finance Feature: Julia - The super saver Though leaving corporate to venture into tourism has been a big test of resilience, she is still happy with her decision. 9 July 2020 8:02 PM
SA is becoming a country of old people. Median age has risen from 23 to 27 Lumkile Mondi says skills and knowledge that have driven a lot of the growth in the past are going to be undermined. 9 July 2020 7:30 PM
View all Business
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for veteran actress Mary Twala The 80-year-old passed away over the weekend at Park Lane hospital in Johannesburg. 9 July 2020 8:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
South African Cricketers' Association expresses its support for Lungi Ngidi Ngidi received backlash from some social media users for his response to a question about the Black Lives Matter movement. 10 July 2020 1:59 PM
As men we must talk about GBV and call each other out - Siya Kolisi The Springbok captain took some time out to speak to Azania Mosaka about his foundation's work, life under lockdown and more. 9 July 2020 3:04 PM
Mosimane: Return to training has been strange Sundowns are in Rustenburg for a mini-training camp in preparation for the resumption of the season, with a date for the resumptio... 9 July 2020 2:32 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Riaad Moosa : Netflix show Life Begins as well as his first online show Not A Nice Guy?

Riaad Moosa : Netflix show Life Begins as well as his first online show Not A Nice Guy?

10 July 2020 6:04 PM

Guest: Riaad Moosa


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown

10 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Mich Atagana,author of Moments  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Escape from Pretoria tells story of Tim Jenkin and wooden keys

10 July 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Tim Jenkin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi talks on the impact #COVID-19 has had on his department

10 July 2020 4:41 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph

10 July 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Kathryn/ Physician at Helen Joseph Hospital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA, SACCA feel vindicated by latest ruling on SAA retrenchments

10 July 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President  at South African Cabin Crew 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for driver license leniency

10 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest:Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Struggling doctors asking medical-aids for financial assitance

10 July 2020 3:43 PM

Guest: Dr Aslam Dasoo, Progressive Health Forum 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Minister Mkhize visits Tshwane district hospital

10 July 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One South Africa Movement calls on South Africans to participate in National #SchoolStayaway tomorrow

9 July 2020 5:37 PM

Guest: Mmusi Maimane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LISTEN] Three senior Gauteng education department officials die of COVID-19

Local

EC tender was for 100 clinics, not ambulances - Fabkomp director

Politics

Loadshedding to be implemented from noon today - Eskom COO

Business Local

EWN Highlights

ANC plans to upscale production of artisans in SA post-COVID-19

10 July 2020 8:19 PM

FSCA calls out insurers for rejecting business claims because of lockdown

10 July 2020 7:46 PM

Banks mull how to avoid loan defaults when virus relief ends

10 July 2020 6:56 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA