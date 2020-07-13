Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- Nomvula Mokonyane

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:52
City Of Cape Town's mop up plans
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson
Today at 16:10
Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Pule Mabe - Spokesperson at African National Congress
Today at 16:20
Alcohol has fallen
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association
Today at 16:45
Cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children'
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 17:11
Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Today at 17:20
Criminalise Non-Wearing of Face Masks
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Ronald Lamola
Today at 18:08
Government shock surprise with a ban of alcohol sales and distribution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
Business leaders on how Covid 19 has changed SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linda Sinclair - CEO at Sorbet Group
Today at 18:49
Explained: Why quantitative easing isn’t appropriate for South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
This is why TFG is interested in buying Edcon's JET
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - ‘Questions Are the Answer: A Breakthrough Approach to Your Most Vexing Problems at Work and in Life Hardcover’, by Hal Gregersen (Author), Ed Catmull (Foreword)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Make Money Mondays
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dineo Moeketsi - Presenter at V Entertainment
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How the annual GirlCode hackathon has opened doors for partcipants Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to one of the 2019 GirlCode winners, Nondumiso Ngcobo, as well as participant Andiswa Mkhonto. 13 July 2020 2:46 PM
More arrests made after International Pentecostal Holiness Church hostage drama SAPS national spokesperson Vish Naidoo and International Pentecostal Holiness Church's Mpho Makwana reflect on the incident. 13 July 2020 1:34 PM
'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart' Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Minister Naledi Pandor reflect on the life of Ambassador Zindzi Mandela. 13 July 2020 1:00 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
[WATCH] 4-year-old sharing her frustrations about COVID-19 lockdown goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 July 2020 8:52 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- Nomvula Mokonyane

Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- Nomvula Mokonyane

13 July 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Nomvula Mokonyane 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

City Of Cape Town's mop up plans

13 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEDBANK BUSINESS IGNITE

13 July 2020 3:52 PM

Guest: Matsi Modise

           Hassan Shaik/ Owner of Revolve 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outsourcing has not improved domestic worker's working conditions

13 July 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: David Du Toit, lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Riaad Moosa : Netflix show Life Begins as well as his first online show Not A Nice Guy?

10 July 2020 6:04 PM

Guest: Riaad Moosa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown

10 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Mich Atagana,author of Moments  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Escape from Pretoria tells story of Tim Jenkin and wooden keys

10 July 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Tim Jenkin 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi talks on the impact #COVID-19 has had on his department

10 July 2020 4:41 PM

Guest: Panyaza Lesufi 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[PLEA]Water for Helen Joseph

10 July 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Kathryn/ Physician at Helen Joseph Hospital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NUMSA, SACCA feel vindicated by latest ruling on SAA retrenchments

10 July 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi | President  at South African Cabin Crew 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

SA is likely to have clarity on COVID-19 vaccine by end of November - Prof Madhi

Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol

Politics

'Zindzi was an activist in her own right and had a kind heart'

Local

EWN Highlights

Dlamini-Zuma: we're not limiting rights with COVID-19 rules, we're saving lives

13 July 2020 3:58 PM

WATCH LIVE: Social, health clusters brief the media on COVID-19 status

13 July 2020 3:05 PM

Zindzi Mandela was a fierce liberator with a kind heart - Sisulu

13 July 2020 2:42 PM

