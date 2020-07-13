Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Ramaphosa’s address and the severity of situation hence the changes in lockdown regulations.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zamani Saul - chairperson of the Provincial Command Council
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'It is up to compliance officers of public spaces to enforce wearing of masks' Justice ministry spokesperson Crispin Phiri explains the motive behind government's decision to enforce the wearing of masks. 13 July 2020 6:18 PM
Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year Jansen told Afternoon Drive Show that we should not 'be blind to the reality that we are not going to cover the curriculum'. 13 July 2020 6:04 PM
[LISTEN] 'Difficult to say how well domestic workers agencies are regulated' UJ's Department of Sociology lecturer David Du Toit speaks to Joanne Joseph and shares his insights on outsourcing domestic work. 13 July 2020 4:26 PM
View all Local
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
Ramaphosa reinstates ban on alcohol, COVID-19 death toll surpasses 4,000 President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday he was concerned that South Africans were downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic. 12 July 2020 10:30 PM
View all Politics
Liquor trade council writes to Ramaphosa to ensure sale of liquor continues Concerns have been raised over the impact of booze on trauma admissions since the ban on sales was lifted in June. 12 July 2020 5:13 PM
Load shedding yet another blow for struggling SA businesses Eskom is implementing stage two load shedding for a second day, while technicians work to bring generating units back online. 11 July 2020 2:19 PM
Loadshedding to be implemented from Friday - Eskom COO More generating units have broken down, resulting in the utility battling to meet the high demand for electricity. 10 July 2020 11:03 AM
View all Business
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
'Stay safe' warns AKA as he reveals he has coronavirus The rapper urged South Africans to adhere to social distancing guidelines and to wear their masks. 10 July 2020 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
[WATCH] Mi Casa perform music from their latest album Their fifth album, We Made It, was released last week. 10 July 2020 4:54 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC

Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- ANC

13 July 2020 4:31 PM

Guest: Pule Mabe | Spokesperson at African National Congress


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Criminalise Non-Wearing of Face Masks

13 July 2020 5:39 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant association seeks legal advice on action to take regarding curfew and liquor restrictions

13 July 2020 5:27 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cancel the school year 'for the sake of our children'

13 July 2020 5:07 PM

Guest: Prof Jonathan Jansen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Alcohol has fallen

13 July 2020 4:41 PM

Guest: Sibani Mngadi,  Spokesperson for SA Liquor brandowners association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City Of Cape Town's mop up plans

13 July 2020 3:56 PM

Guest: Chantel Alexander, Disaster management spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tribute to Zindzi Mandela- Nomvula Mokonyane

13 July 2020 3:37 PM

Guest: Nomvula Mokonyane 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outsourcing has not improved domestic worker's working conditions

13 July 2020 3:29 PM

Guest: David Du Toit, lecturer at the Department of Sociology at the University of Johannesburg 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Riaad Moosa : Netflix show Life Begins as well as his first online show Not A Nice Guy?

10 July 2020 6:04 PM

Guest: Riaad Moosa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moments: A Book on emotions and mental health during the lockdown

10 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Mich Atagana,author of Moments  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin'

Business Opinion Lifestyle Entertainment

Prof Jonathan Jansen urges Minister Angie Motshekga to cancel academic year

Local

Why South Africa – much like Zimbabwe - can’t print money to pay for Covid-19

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Zulu: We are still experiencing issues with paying out relief grants

13 July 2020 8:21 PM

WHO: There will be no return to old normal after COVID-19 pandemic

13 July 2020 8:19 PM

Overnight storm leaves a trail of damage across the Western Cape

13 July 2020 7:31 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA