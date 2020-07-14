Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:09
SAA Business Plan approved and new CEO appointed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Guy Leitch - Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
What is Robinhood and why did Tesla's share price surge?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Theron - MD at Vestact Asset Management
Today at 18:50
Gold rally returns to its "gold standard" - why ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Izak Odendaal - Investment Analyst at Old Mutual Wealth
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIPS
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus: Political crisis in Ivory Coast and Malawi's new president
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – The relationship between business and government
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Today at 22:05
Time to get tough on failing municipalities
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Paul Kariuki
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Appeal for donations to help little girl mauled by pit bulls Reatlile Blessing Tolo has been left wounded after she was viciously attacked by pit bulls. 14 July 2020 4:34 PM
Doomscrolling: What is it and why is it important to stop? Mandy Wiener speaks to clinical psychologist Ruth Ancer about some of the anxiety experienced in the face of COVID-19. 14 July 2020 1:45 PM
ANC should use Eskom to prove that they can get something right - 702 caller Listeners express their frustrations with the service from Eskom on The Clement Manyethela Show. 14 July 2020 12:14 PM
View all Local
'Few restaurants will now survive without selling alcohol. We were blindsided' Bruce Whitfield interviews reps from the Restaurant Association Of SA, Business Unity SA and the National Liquor Traders Council. 13 July 2020 6:33 PM
Liquor traders association aggrieved by sudden ban on sale of alcohol Liquor Traders Association of SA's Sean Robinson and Gauteng Liquor Forum's Fanny Mokoena reflect on liquor ban. 13 July 2020 11:16 AM
'Regulations need to focus on spaces where risk of transmission is high' Wits School of Governance's professor Alex van den Heever unpacks the latest restriction by the President Cyril Ramaphosa. 13 July 2020 9:00 AM
View all Politics
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
Foschini offers to buy Jet from Edcon The Foschini Group is offering to buy 371 JET stores. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews portfolio manager Evan Walker. 13 July 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] How to build resilience if working from home Talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek gives advice on how to remain resilient through lockdown. 14 July 2020 11:46 AM
'Parents should stay close to the pulse of what teenagers are going through' Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane says it is important to engage them and get to know how they are feeling because of COVID-19. 12 July 2020 11:25 AM
Siv Ngesi: I made a conscious decision that I will never move to Joburg Talented actor, dancer, comedian and activist Siv Ngesi says where there is uncomfortability that is where the growth is happening... 10 July 2020 5:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch this space: Khoza on the resumption of PSL season Irvin Khoza says National Soccer League has handed in to the SA Football Association a proposed date for the season to resume. 13 July 2020 1:40 PM
Khoza: PSL season to be completed within six weeks The 2019/20 PSL season will be completed within the next six weeks - four months after the league was halted due to COVID-19. 13 July 2020 1:04 PM
Timeline: How Man City arrived at the brink of European expulsion The Court of Arbitration for Sport has lifted a two-season ban on Manchester City after a Uefa investigation found it overstated i... 13 July 2020 11:12 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chicken Licken has SA in stitches with latest ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 July 2020 8:27 AM
'I spend extravagantly on shoes. I have various pairs of Christian Louboutin' Arabile Gumede interviews actress Dineo Moeketsi (Langa) about her attitude to money and beliefs about it. 13 July 2020 8:15 PM
[LISTEN] Former anti-apartheid activist Tim Jenkin shares his prison-break story The 2020 thriller film 'Escape from Pretoria' is available on DVD and Blu-ray. 10 July 2020 5:51 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015

Biggest Powerball Jackpot since 2015

14 July 2020 4:07 PM

Guest: Busisiwe Msizi, Head of Corporate Relations at Ithuba 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Numsa's invesment Company set to supply antiviral drug for Covid-19

14 July 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Khandani Msibi, CEO of the Numsa Investment Company 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SADTU wants schools close until Covid-19 peak ends

14 July 2020 5:25 PM

Guest: Nomusa Cembi/ SADTU Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Calls to be honest about Covid19 status

14 July 2020 5:02 PM

Guest: Mandla Shabangu, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA  provincial secretary 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SAA CREDITORS TO TAKE CRUCIAL VOTE OVER BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN

14 July 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Alf Lees Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance Democratic Alliance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Inclusive Education

14 July 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Dr Avivit Cherrington, Senior lecturer at Stadio's school of Education

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEDBANK Business Ignite

14 July 2020 3:51 PM

Guest: Matsi Modise

           Thulisile Dlamini/ Owner of IKUSASA Technology Solutions 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mozambican jihadist insurgency only to be discussed behind closed doors

14 July 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Jasmine Oppermann, analyst at ACLED 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four individuals arrested for ignoring lockdown regulations

14 July 2020 3:32 PM

Guest: Wayne Minnaar 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosas agrees with SADTU on the closure of schools

14 July 2020 3:26 PM

Guest: Zithulele  Ndlela, COSAS National spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Brrrr.... Gauteng braces for more icy weather

Local

KZN lucky player wins biggest powerball jackpot since Ithuba took over in 2015

Local

We urge survivors of COVID-19 infection to tell their stories - Zweli Mkhize

Politics

EWN Highlights

CoCT continues mop-up operations in areas hit by heavy storms

14 July 2020 5:20 PM

Tourism sector the hardest hit by amended lockdown rules - Maynier

14 July 2020 5:02 PM

Former cricketers, coaches back Lungi Ngidi, demand end to subtle & overt racism

14 July 2020 3:47 PM

