EWN: IPID gets new head

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile AssociationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Thami Gooder
Leona Pienaar/ CEO of MES
Guest: Prof Tulio de OliveiraLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Booth | Tel: 072 336 2004
Alaweyah Mogali, Young Reporters who was on the team
Guest: Nthatise Modingoane | Spokesperson at City of JohannesburgLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of TshwaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Rikhonile Investments as a finalist, placing Maxwell Sabelo Thusi on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!
Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.
Guest: Claudine Ribeiro, Director of the Johannesburg Parent and child counselling centreLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jarita Kassen, EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST