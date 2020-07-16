EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
From a “two-speed society” to one that works for all
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Question from listener about investing offshore
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - The economic clock - how uncertainty is a phase in economic recovery and why and how you must invest through it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Organisation calls for help to produce 67,000 litres of soup and feed thousands Chefs with Compassion hopes to feed 268,000 people on Mandela Day this Saturday. 16 July 2020 4:12 PM
WATCH LIVE: Transport Minister briefing Fikile Mbalula is briefing the media on government’s further plans to combat the spread of COVID-19. within the transport sector 16 July 2020 4:10 PM
Wits clinicians volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial Leading HIV clinician Professor Francois Venter says it is great to have a South African-based study. 16 July 2020 4:01 PM
View all Local
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
The whole speech was against corruption and I was quoted out of context - MEC Xolile Nqatha was heard asking mourners to be thoughtful of an accused who is in quarantine as he might be weak to handle stress. 16 July 2020 12:38 PM
How the IEC is preparing for next year's local election in a time of COVID-19 Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo reflects on the scheduled local elections during a pandemic. 16 July 2020 8:05 AM
View all Politics
View all Business
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to ‘buy local’ in emotional new ad It’s game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Down to the detail - the unbearable whiteness of cricket Since 1991, a narrative was created that still persists today, that white players are inherently better at cricket than black play... 15 July 2020 3:52 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: South Africa's recoveries reach 160,693 The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 311,049. There were 12,757 new infections. 15 July 2020 10:27 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Breaking the silence: How Claudine Storbeck is amplifying the voice of the deaf Professor Storbeck is advocating for universal screenings to detect deafness in newborns before they are discharged from hospital. 6 July 2020 7:00 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case

EWN: Zandile Gumede in court for corruption case

16 July 2020 3:22 PM

Guest: Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter 


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

State Covid-19 patients will be accomodated in private hospitals

16 July 2020 5:34 PM

Guest: Nicholas Crisp, Public health consultant with the department of Health

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial Wellness Feature: Doing 5 savings hacks in the time of COVID

16 July 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How many jobs have been lost, or are at risk, at some of the country’s top restaurants.

16 July 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts | CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa 

            Liam Alberts/ Owner of Chefs Warehouse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Stokvels serving a new purpose during lockdown

16 July 2020 4:37 PM

Guest: Stokvel Growth Manager at FNB Cash Investments 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Technical experts from Germany flown in to assist Eskom

16 July 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Martin Schaefer, German Ambassador to SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cosatu challenging 100% taxi capacity load

16 July 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Sizwe Pamla | Spokesperson  at COSATU 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aqua for Africa

16 July 2020 3:50 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Aqua for Africa as a finalist, placing Keamogetswe Matsho on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

City of Joburg- Alternatives for MES Ekhaya residents

16 July 2020 3:42 PM

Guest: Eunice Mgcina, MMC of Health and Social Development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chefs for Compassion- Mandela Day campaign

16 July 2020 3:28 PM

Guest: Coovashan Pillay,Executive Chef at Protea Hotels by Marriott Chef  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Technical experts flown in to help Eskom and German businesses in SA

Business

[LISTEN] Stokvels continue to grow despite economic impact of COVID-19 lockdown

Business

Check your load shedding schedule here

Local

EWN Highlights

Steenhuisen: DA has come up with its own COVID-19 action plan

16 July 2020 6:09 PM

SAHRC: COVID-19 has brought sharp focus on children’s right to education

16 July 2020 5:57 PM

Zandile Gumede slams NPA after media refused entry to court

16 July 2020 5:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA