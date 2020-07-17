Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August

Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview - Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Afrika Tikkun
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO of Africa Tikkun
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Detective Ngoako Magwaza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Detective Ngoako Magwaza - Detective at Putfontein SAPS
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
'700 children have been admitted for abuse since the beginning of the lockdown' Teddy Bear Clinic is asking for R167 donation to assist abused children on Mandela Day. 17 July 2020 6:41 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
Ndlovu Youth Choir to perform for 67 minutes in fund raising initiative The money raised will go towards the Nelson Mandela Foundation's #Each1Feed1 project. 17 July 2020 3:53 PM
Labour Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19 In a statement, the department said Thulas Nxesi was in isolation and would continue to work from home. 17 July 2020 5:40 PM
We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA Interim leader John Steenhuisen reflects on the plan his party says it has to deal with the coronavirus. 17 July 2020 7:56 AM
PSC report finds DG guilty of nepotism and recommends criminal charges be laid EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on a report that found that DG of the entity hired the mother of his child. 16 July 2020 1:12 PM
New Zealand Rugby dumps South Africa after 25 years: 'It's fantastic news' The era of Super Rugby has come to an end. A blessing in disguise? Lester Kiewit interviews IOL sports editor John Goliath. 17 July 2020 1:56 PM
Covid gives ZA shoe brand opportunity to share South African-ness with the world Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer says they produced adverts and helped a number of businesses to move their products online. 16 July 2020 8:16 PM
Who is Retailability - parent company to Legit- which bought parts of Edcon? Retailability CEO Norman Drieselmann says Edgars gives them an opportunity to access a market they currently don't service. 16 July 2020 7:41 PM
'We have to create order out of chaos' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush talks about the need for improvisation amid COVID-19. 15 July 2020 2:38 PM
[WATCH] John Kani rallies a suffering nation to 'buy local' in emotional new ad It's game time, Mzansi, says legend-of-legends John Kani. Arabile Gumede interviews advertising expert Andy Rice. 14 July 2020 7:59 PM
'1st-time traders are buying the sh*ttiest stocks! Everyone is getting rich!' What is Robinhood? Why is Tesla booming? Arabile Gumede interviews Paul Theron, potty-mouthed MD of Vestact Asset Management. 14 July 2020 7:03 PM
Proteas' Du Plessis, Pretorius and Nortje back teammate Ngidi's BLM stance Proteas batsman Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius and fast bowler Anrich Nortje have announced their support of teammat... 17 July 2020 10:53 AM
Family tragedies force Rabada and Magala out of 3TC Solidarity Cup match The tragic passing of family members of Kagiso Rabada and Sisanda Magala have forced them both to pull out of the 3 Team Cricket S... 16 July 2020 9:03 AM
CSA reaffirms support for BLM and Lungi Ngidi Cricket South Africa has responded to a statement by former players and coaches, saying it is committed to addressing racial discr... 16 July 2020 9:01 AM
[WATCH] Orchestras collaborate with Just Jinjer to celebrate Mandela Day The Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras and the rock band recorded an orchestral rendition of 'What He Means' 17 July 2020 6:19 PM
'Married, But Not To Each Other' returns with a lockdown edition The stand-up comedy show will be brought to you in the comfort of your homes on 9 August, with an online broadcast. 17 July 2020 5:59 PM
Fame and wealth are a by-product of mastering your craft - Davin Phillips The Celebrity Services Africa executive director says the world is waiting to see just how amazing Africa. 17 July 2020 5:32 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August

Married, But Not To Each Other: Lockdown Edition on the 9th of August

17 July 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Tumi Morake 
 Ndumiso Lindi


KZN & JHB PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRAS COLLABORATE WITH JUST JINJER TO CELEBRATE MANDELA DAY

17 July 2020 5:32 PM

Guest: Bongani Tembe

Temptations: Exquisite tastes with an exotic touch

17 July 2020 5:00 PM

Guest: Prim Reddy | Former Sabc Continuity Presenter at Now Runs Indian Restaurant In Cpt
 Niranj Pather

On Mandela Day around 200 rights organisations call for release of activists as part of #StandAsMyWitness campaign

17 July 2020 4:55 PM

Guest: David Kode, Campaigns and Advocacy Lead at CIVICUS

Would you like your bread to stay fresher for long?

17 July 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Geoff Penny, Executive director of the South African Chamber of Baking

Yep!: New app helps you find local services and businesses

17 July 2020 4:23 PM

Guest: Lunga Siyo. CEO: Telkom Business

Vatican publishes Child sex abuse manual

17 July 2020 3:59 PM

Guest: Russell Pollitt | Director at Jesuit Institute SA 

Riverside Automotive Services

17 July 2020 3:52 PM

The 2020 edition of Nedbank Business Ignite has announced Riverside Automotive Services as a finalist, placing Makala Leonard Machaba on the shortlist to potentially win a R260 000 incubation and media package!

Read more at igniteyourbusiness.co.za and engage us on #BusinessIgnite - proudly brought to you by Nedbank.

Donate R167 to the Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children this Mandela Day

17 July 2020 3:34 PM

Guest: Dr Shaheda Omar, Director of the Teddy Bear Clinic 

Drivers now have another 90days grace period to renew licenses

17 July 2020 3:26 PM

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association 

Presidency reaffirms Ramaphosa's commitment to engage more with the media

Local

We have come up with COVID-19 action plan as states plan has failed - DA

Politics

'Basic income grant would include people who fall through social safety net'

Local

Malema: Zindzi knew EFF planned to name head office after Winnie Mandela

17 July 2020 6:32 PM

Coronavirus lays bare SA’s toxic alcohol abuse problem

17 July 2020 6:28 PM

Court orders DBE to resume National School Nutrition Programme

17 July 2020 6:07 PM

