Government and the banks announced new, relaxed rules for the state-backed loan scheme aimed at business in distress due to the coronavirus pandemic

Today at 22:05
Where are we with the fight on corruption in SA?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Ntsikelelo Breakfast - School of Security and African Studies at Stellenbosch University
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Up Next: Best of 702
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Eskom warns of load shedding as six generation units trip Utility says any additional breakdowns will compromise its ability to supply country through the peak demand period of 5pm to 9pm. 27 July 2020 7:24 PM
Justice ministry on mission to tighten laws on curbing gender-based violence Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to provide details. 27 July 2020 6:48 PM
Amid tender irregularity claims, president spokesperson Diko on leave of absence This comes pending investigations into allegations that Khusela Diko and her husband were involved in tender irregularities in the... 27 July 2020 6:31 PM
ANC Gauteng meeting with Makhura, Masuku over COVID-19 corruption claims Joanne Joseph spoke to ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise to find out more. 27 July 2020 4:37 PM
People are beginning to say maybe crime pays in this country - Sandile Zungu The president of the Black Business Council slams corrupt officials who benefit from COVID-19 relief funds 27 July 2020 2:09 PM
[LISTEN] DA to go ahead with virtual elective congress The party's national spokesperson Solly Malatsi says concerns around the congress have been adequately addressed. 27 July 2020 11:41 AM
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
Got talent? Stand to win a full bursary from AAA School of Advertising The prestigious institution is giving three high school learners the chance to win a full academic bursary. Here's how to apply! 27 July 2020 7:30 AM
The role of casting director in film-making Zolani Phakade pays tribute to legendary agent Moonyeenn Lee and explains the role casting directors play. 26 July 2020 5:33 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
Ralepelle: 'I refuse to be the fall-guy for a corrupt system' Former Sharks and Springbok hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle has vowed to take on the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport in his... 24 July 2020 4:08 PM
How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift t... 23 July 2020 12:39 PM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
Artists pay homage to iconic SA musician Johnny Clegg in a digital concert Clegg's longtime manager Roddy Quin reminisces about a tribute show in East London that lasted 3 hours and 15 minutes. 24 July 2020 3:21 PM
[WATCH] TikTok user finally settles argument on who killed Jack from Titanic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 July 2020 8:25 AM
UPDATE: SA records almost 60% COVID-19 recovery rate The number of national recoveries so far is 265,077. There were 42,966 new tests conducted. 26 July 2020 10:31 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Government and the banks announced new, relaxed rules for the state-backed loan scheme aimed at business in distress due to the coronavirus pandemic

Government and the banks announced new, relaxed rules for the state-backed loan scheme aimed at business in distress due to the coronavirus pandemic

27 July 2020 3:58 PM

Guest: Helena Wasserman/ Editor of Business Insider 


IMF board to consider South Africa financing aid

27 July 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Professor Patrick Bond 

The Origins Centre museum goes virtual

27 July 2020 5:06 PM

Guest: Tammy Reynard, a curator at the Origins Centre

Cape teen creates groundbreaking algorithm to identify pneumonia

27 July 2020 4:59 PM

Guest: Storm Rhoda

Netflix show on India's arranged marriages triggers online debate

27 July 2020 4:34 PM

Guest: Dr. Vashna Jagarnath | Academic And Historian 

New GBV bill proposes obtaining protection orders online

27 July 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Chrispin Phiri/ Spokesperson of Justice Ministry 

New hope for breast cancer patients as Wits trials new treatment

27 July 2020 4:10 PM

Guest: Prof Mandeep Kaur 

ANC Gauteng to meet with Makhura, Masuku over Covid-19 corruption claims

27 July 2020 3:38 PM

Guest: ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise 

EWN: 5 PEOPLE ARRESTED DURING GATVOL CAPETONIAN PROTEST

27 July 2020 3:24 PM

Shamiela Fisher/ EWN Reporter 

EWN: State capture inquiry

27 July 2020 3:20 PM

Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN Reporter 

'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic'

'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses

Santam to pay out R1 billion to policyholders in 'business interruption' relief

Global virus deaths near 650,000 as new surges prompt fresh curbs

27 July 2020 9:07 PM

Nhleko denies special group he appointed interfered with Ipid’s work

27 July 2020 8:45 PM

Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a ‘thug who trains insurgents’

27 July 2020 8:05 PM

