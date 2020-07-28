Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
IMF loan: Wastage, corruption a worry but let's not be too pessimistic - Outa South Africans' response to the R70 billion IMF loan is laced with cynicism. Bruce Whitfield interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage. 28 July 2020 6:48 PM
Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla The boy's mother Nelly Mthembu says the pastor quoted the scriptures and said that the spirit and ancestors were demonic entities. 28 July 2020 6:18 PM
Children born abroad with a South African parent have right to citizenship Lawyers for Human Rights head of statelessness project Liesl Muller says you inherit the citizenship of your parent. 28 July 2020 6:16 PM
View all Local
'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record' Parliament calls finance minister and Treasury officials to explain PPE purchases amid COVID-19 corruption claims. 28 July 2020 4:43 PM
Cosatu wants Bandile Masuku to step aside amid COVID-19 tender looting claims Provincial chairperson Amos Monyela says Gauteng is not only the epicentre for the virus, it is the epicentre for corruption 28 July 2020 12:54 PM
Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable? Cosac's Lawson Naidoo and Ethics Institute's Dr Paul Vorster discuss government officials being accused in tender irregularities. 28 July 2020 11:45 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins 'Euromoney Award for Excellence in Leadership' for Covid-19 response The African banking giant won praise for prioritising the safety and welfare of its employees in response to Covid-19. 28 July 2020 2:11 PM
JSE's introduction of gender-neutral parental leave policy gets huge response Human resources director Donald Khumalo says employees can take the leave over four consecutive months or in a staggered phase. 28 July 2020 1:40 PM
[LISTEN] Why women's self-promotion should be encouraged Google SA head of communications and public affairs Mich Atagana talks about what's holding people back from promoting themselves. 28 July 2020 12:05 PM
View all Business
'ANC has good policies, but implementation is lacking and corruption is endemic' Bruce Whitfield interviews former ANC MP Saki Macozoma about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.) 27 July 2020 8:28 PM
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food". 27 July 2020 7:38 PM
South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa. 27 July 2020 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
'We need deeper interrogation into corporate governance practices at Cricket SA' Casac's Lawson Naidoo shares why he believes an inquiry is needed into racism and governance problems in cricket. 27 July 2020 4:09 PM
How to stay motivated and exercising during COVID-19 with Sam The Challenger Samuel Hlonyana says the most important thing about the challenge is that it is is not about the sugar but to develop a habit. 25 July 2020 11:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man uses TikTok to help him get rid of his soda addiction Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Guy goes to extreme lengths to move his childhood tree to his new home Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 July 2020 8:26 AM
Bitter ex-boyfriend using Chewbacca as revenge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 July 2020 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: 61% recovery rate for South Africa as death toll breaches 7,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 274,925, which translates to a recovery rate of 61%. Gauteng has 97,485 recoveries. 27 July 2020 11:14 PM
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Health Ombud Malegapuru Makgoba to serve in panel of USA COVID-19 vaccine trial Makgoba is one of three non-Americans to serve on this 12 person panel. 8 July 2020 8:14 AM
View all World
Could this be the answer to Eskom’s failures? Meet the man shining a renewable light at the end of the loadshedding tunnel. 20 July 2020 7:00 PM
Covid-19 makes it clear – African agriculture is vital, now more than ever The economy is shedding jobs – but not in agriculture, says Roux Wildenboer, Head of Agriculture at Absa. 14 July 2020 2:23 PM
World Bank declares Mauritius to be a high-income country It’s official – Mauritius is a rich country. It joins Seychelles as the only other African country on the list. 7 July 2020 8:36 PM
View all Africa
'I think citizens should be encouraged to buy firearms' Callers to The Clement Manyathela Show debate whether citizens should own personal firearms. 28 July 2020 11:55 AM
Chicken Licken's humorous new tv ad aims to 'feed your soul' during lockdown The fast-food chain's irreverent new campaign encroaches on the territory traditionally occupied by Nandos, says Andy Rice.  21 July 2020 8:48 PM
New Reep study shows purpose of tobacco ban is being defeated - Yusuf Abramjee A second lockdown survey finds that more people are now buying and also sharing cigarettes as prices skyrocket. 21 July 2020 7:42 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future

Charting a healthier way forward for alcohol in SA, now and into the future

28 July 2020 4:17 PM

Guest:  Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Unit of the South African Medical Research Council


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

SA Human Rights Commission to investigate the school Sphandla Saga

28 July 2020 5:27 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The impact of stigma in treating hepatitis

28 July 2020 5:03 PM

Guest: Angela MacBride,  Chief Executive Officer of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Children born abroad with one South African parent have right to citizenship

28 July 2020 4:58 PM

Guest:  Liesl Muller | Head Of Statelessness Project at Lawyers For Human Rights

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reactions to the pupil denied entry to his Christian school for wearing isiphandla

28 July 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Father Russel Pollit and 702 calleres 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pupil denied entry to his Christian school for wearing isiphandla

28 July 2020 3:55 PM

Guest: Nelly Mthembu (Mother)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

JMPD response to a caller we had on yesterday

28 July 2020 3:35 PM

Guest:  Wayne Minaar, JMPD Spokesperson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parliament’s finance committees calls Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury officials to explain what is happening with the procurement of personal protective equipment

28 July 2020 3:28 PM

EWN Parliamentary Reporter Gaye Davis

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

NEHAWU ANNOUNCES HEALTH SECTOR PROTEST ON 21 AUGUST

28 July 2020 3:20 PM

EWN Reporter Edwin Ntshidi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IMF board to consider South Africa financing aid

27 July 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Professor Patrick Bond 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Rights watchdog to probe school after pupil denied entry for wearing isiphandla

Local

'Some of the companies that won PPE tenders are start-ups with no track record'

Politics

Moderation is key to tackling alcohol abuse in South Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

Coronavirus sharpening hunger in southern Africa, says SADC

28 July 2020 5:57 PM

Gauteng govt prioritising probe into claims of COVID-19 tender irregularities

28 July 2020 5:49 PM

Cops deployed as more protests rock Cape Town

28 July 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA