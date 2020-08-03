ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Guest: Doug Coltart
Guest:Solly Phetoe | Deputy General secretary at COSATULISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Kaizer KganyagoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Karabo Ozah Director of the Centre for Child LawLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Phillip de Wet | Associate Editor at Business Insider IncLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nomvuyiso BatyiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Basil Manuel | Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nthakoana Ngatane/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Veronica MokhoaliLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Jesse CleggLISTEN TO PODCAST