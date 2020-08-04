Treasury grants alcohol industry request for excise tax suspension

Guest: Sibani Mngadi | Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA)
Guest: Ralph MathekgaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free StateLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tarryn Johnston, Hennops River RevivalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of ProsecutionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jenny Moodley | Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And ZooLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST