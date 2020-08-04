Consumer Commission investigates pyramid schemes

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Hawks return Norma Gigaba’s electronic devices after seizure Gigaba was arrested last week Friday and is facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria. 4 August 2020 2:07 PM
Redhill school keen to meet alumni in private to tackle racism claims Redhill School Alumni says it will not be silenced on racism and discrimination experienced by former and current students. 4 August 2020 1:58 PM
Technology 'has helped compensate for some of downsides of social distancing' Professor of sociology at university of the Witwatersrand prof David Dickinson discusses how social distancing impact us. 4 August 2020 12:07 PM
It is scandalous for Eskom to say I participated in corrupt activities - Koko The power utility's former head of generation and others are being taken to court to recoup R3.8-billion lost to corruption. 4 August 2020 11:25 AM
Busisiwe Mkhwebane to investigate COVID-19 related corruption The Public Protector says her office cannot just sit and watch the country burn due to unscrupulousness dealings. 4 August 2020 8:02 AM
Eskom wants its stolen money back – from Koko, Molefe, Singh, etc and the Guptas The process to recover the looted billions has begun. Bruce Whitfield talks to Steven Powell, Director in Forensics at ENS Africa. 3 August 2020 6:27 PM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
Heineken 'in discussions to protect livelihoods but at the same time save lives' The company issued a statement this week following media reports that it has been forced to shut down production entirely. 4 August 2020 5:36 PM
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
Faul: 'I most likely will return to Northerns Cricket in September' Faul stepped in for suspended CEO Thabang Moroe in December when he was placed under investigation. 29 July 2020 6:02 PM
PSL boss Irvin Khoza confirms first PSL teams to enter bio-bubble On Monday, the League Board of Governors gave the green light for the season to resume from 8 August. 28 July 2020 1:43 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Adrenaline junkie 73-year-old grandpa jumps off cliff into water Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:44 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 69% The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 516,862. There were 5,377 new infections. 3 August 2020 10:47 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
Climate Consciousness: This Wits professor has Earth's interests at heart Scientists are stepping into the political arena to persuade politicians to take decisions that will save us from climate change. 3 August 2020 7:00 PM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
'The level of suppression has blocked many Zimbabweans from taking action' Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Doug Coltart says the brutality under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime is utterly horrific. 3 August 2020 5:29 PM
Making sense of Old Mutual's suspension from Zimbabwe Stock Exchange The Zim govt has scapegoated Old Mutual because its currency has "fallen through the floor", says Africa At Work's Dianna Games. 28 July 2020 8:43 PM
Racing cars and toothpaste? Linking them looks like desperation, says ad fundi Andy Rice tells The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield why the Aquafresh Ultimate advert deserves a zero rating. 28 July 2020 8:14 PM
Who's the winner as MAQ takes on Sunlight Liquid in dishwashing foam-off? Can 'cheeky upstarts' successfully take on market leaders? Branding expert Andy Rice comments on the elements required. 28 July 2020 7:31 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
Consumer Commission investigates pyramid schemes

Consumer Commission investigates pyramid schemes

4 August 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Joseph Selolo, National Consumer Commission's Director of Prosecution 


Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?

4 August 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga

Expect more pandemics in the future

4 August 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State  

RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed

4 August 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA 

Heineken not leaving SA as reported

4 August 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director 

Cleaning up the Hennops of the discarded PPE will take years

4 August 2020 4:35 PM

Guest: Tarryn Johnston, Hennops River Revival 

International travel could be permitted in November

4 August 2020 4:24 PM

Guest: Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa | CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

City Parks issues warning to residents trying to tidy up their local park

4 August 2020 3:45 PM

Guest: Jenny Moodley | Spokesperson at Johannesburg City Parks And Zoo 

EWN: Race to find new AG begins

4 August 2020 3:28 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Treasury grants alcohol industry request for excise tax suspension

4 August 2020 3:23 PM

Guest: Sibani Mngadi | Spokesperson at South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA) 

'ANC has never taken Cosatu seriously,' says analyst on support pullout threat

Politics

Impact of divestment will be dire - we need govt action to restore trust in SA

Business Politics

Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown

Sport

Two explosions rock Beirut, dozens wounded

4 August 2020 6:22 PM

Tourism will pick up in coming months, says Business Council

4 August 2020 6:20 PM

Zondo Inquiry told FS report on R255m asbestos eradication audit was 'useless'

4 August 2020 6:18 PM

