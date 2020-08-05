Shoot-out in the vicinity of the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 16:45
Botswana to find out what killed hundreds of elephants
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Prof Armanda Bastos
Today at 16:52
Actress in distress due to Covid-19 regulations
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Liane Heyl, Actress
Today at 17:20
South Africans fear unemployment more than contracting Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Andrea Rademeyer, Ask Afrika CEO & Founder
Today at 18:13
JSE ltd interim results show the effects on Covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Leila Fourie - CEO at JSE
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Global Health pandemic gives Liberty Holding a bloody nose - R2.2bn interim loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Munro - CEO at Liberty
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Could we ever forget this pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: How little you actually get from a third party claim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
SKYPE: Shapeshifter - The story of Afrika Tikkun
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marc Lubner - Group CEO at Afrika Tikkun
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
15:00 - 18:00
search
Latest Local
South Africa now dealing with COVID-19 reinfections - report EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the surge could have been contained but Zweli Mkhize cautioned citizens they should not relax. 5 August 2020 4:38 PM
#Covid-19: 'KZN, Free State still very much on an upward trajectory' Mandy Wiener talks to Wits professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi about the state of the pandemic in South Africa. 5 August 2020 1:57 PM
Listeners united in condemnation songs on ANC's response to corruption claims The ANC’s national executive committee says it is deeply embarrassed and outraged by the COVID corruption allegations. 5 August 2020 11:18 AM
View all Local
ANC acts and deals with wrongdoing within its own ranks at all times - Mabe Spokesperson Pule Mabe reflects on the resolutions taken by the NEC to deal with its corrupt members. 5 August 2020 1:58 PM
'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim' MDC Alliance treasurer general Senator David Coltart says he is concerned by the silence by South Africa and SADC. 5 August 2020 9:15 AM
'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place' Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee reflects on the major corruption scandals involving the governing party. 5 August 2020 7:32 AM
View all Politics
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
Cashbuild acquires Pepkor's building company for just over R1b 'We still believe in the future of the economy' - CEO Werner de Jager explains why Cashbuild is taking on debt to clinch the deal. 4 August 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
Exploring how women can show up authentically with resilience and strength Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush takes listeners behind the scenes on what builds a strong personal brand. 5 August 2020 3:41 PM
Negotiating your salary: 'You need to come prepared' Azania Mosaka speaks to talent strategist and leadership coach Anja van Beek on how to go about having the conversation. 4 August 2020 3:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa to meet swimming, cricket and hockey bodies over poor transformation Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss... 5 August 2020 11:17 AM
Kaizer Chiefs suspend Bobby Motaung for partying during lockdown Amakhosi said that the action is part of policies and monitoring of the public conduct of the club's members, players and staff. 4 August 2020 4:46 PM
South Africa tour to West Indies on hold indefinitely Cricket West Indies chief executive Johnny Grave said last week they were hopeful of hosting South Africa in September for either... 3 August 2020 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts The Signcast of a discussion with Professor Claudine Storbeck features her translation of the conversation into sign language. 5 August 2020 3:47 PM
[#SAMA26MustFall] Are the awards still a big deal? Mandy Wiener speaks to The Post Officially entertainment journalist Lwazi Hadebe to get his take as #SAMA26MustFall trends. 4 August 2020 2:05 PM
[WATCH] Karens are not happy by negative use of their names Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'It was like an earthquake,' says Lebanon Ambassador to South Africa Jihan Kaisi, a journalist based in Beirut, says this tragedy has added to the economic and COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the country... 5 August 2020 1:53 PM
COVID-19 UPDATE: 69.8% recovery rate as SA records 345 new deaths The cumulative number of confirmed cases is 521,318. There were 4,456 new infections. Gauteng has 183,090 infections to date. 4 August 2020 10:26 PM
Microsoft wants to buy TikTok. Donald Trump gives it 45 days to negotiate [EXPLAINED] The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Wilson, Editor at Stuff Magazine. 3 August 2020 7:23 PM
View all World
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad? Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 3 August 2020 6:34 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Why Nike's new tv advert is 'absolutely extraordinary' Nike's hit the mark, again, with its latest tv ad campaign. Branding expert Andy Rice awards it this week's hero's rating. 4 August 2020 8:09 PM
I collect cars. I’m a big Aston Martin and Ferrari guy - Vusi Thembekwayo Bruce Whitfield interviews Vusi Thembekwayo about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 3 August 2020 8:06 PM
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement' "When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright. 3 August 2020 7:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Shoot-out in the vicinity of the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria

Shoot-out in the vicinity of the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria

5 August 2020 3:30 PM

Guest: Brigadier Mathapelo Peters 


More episodes from The Best of Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

Light SA Red: Events sector protest

5 August 2020 4:21 PM

Guest: Sharif Baker, Light SA Red

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drive to get gyms open

5 August 2020 4:02 PM

Guest: Grant Austin,  Fit SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Workplace bullying and sick leave during COVID-19

5 August 2020 3:57 PM

Guest: Gawie Cillier, Employment relations expert and lecturer at the University of Stellenbosch Business 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: South Africa now dealing with Covid-19 reinfections

5 August 2020 3:26 PM

Mia Lindeque | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: BAT in court

5 August 2020 3:24 PM

Kaylynn Palm | Reporter at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Will the ANC take heed of Cosatu's threats?

4 August 2020 6:00 PM

Guest: Ralph Mathekga

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Expect more pandemics in the future

4 August 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: ProfRobert Bragg, Prof Microbial Biochemical and Food Biotechnology at the University of Free State  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

RASA pleads with restaurants to comply with the law until the law is changed

4 August 2020 5:13 PM

Guest: Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association of SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heineken not leaving SA as reported

4 August 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Millicent Maroga, HEINEKEN South Africa’s Corporate Affairs Director 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC in trouble with corruption and public needs criminal justice to take place'

Politics

'Ramaphosa as chair of AU needs to speak out against what is happening in Zim'

Politics

Signcast: Sign language adds important dimension to podcasts

World Entertainment Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SANParks announces phased reopening of national parks

5 August 2020 4:18 PM

Truck driver makes U-turn on bail decision as Jozini crash case postponed

5 August 2020 4:14 PM

South Africans urged to 'Light SA Red' to highlight eventing sector's plight

5 August 2020 4:10 PM

