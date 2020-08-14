EWN: WHO Surge team arrives in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Trendy non-alcoholic drinks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johannes Le Roux - Director and Founder at The Duchess
Today at 18:42
PLAY CLIPS: ARY1 - Martin Raubenheimer - 0'41" and ARY2 - Nick Taliakis - 0'45" and ARY3 - Taste Test - 1'30"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Miss Universe joins forces with 1st for Women in new campaign Zozibini Tunzi is working with the women-focused insurance company to encourage them to be fearless. 14 August 2020 6:19 PM
Stats show spike in robberies particularly at schools and alcohol retail outlets Eyewitness News reporter Bonga Dlulane has the details after Police Minister Bheki Cele released quarterly crime statistics. 14 August 2020 4:25 PM
Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight Additional talking points will be about the recently launched book 'Recession, Recovery and Reform: South Africa after Covid-19.' 14 August 2020 3:10 PM
That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe The former Transnet CEO has denied the allegations and says he looks forward to appearing at the commission to give his side. 14 August 2020 1:31 PM
'Widows of those killed days before Marikana massacre also waiting for justice' EWN assignments editor Gia Nicolaides says days before the infamous massacre, 10 people were killed. 14 August 2020 7:40 AM
'ANC executives, please, you have messed up. Get out,' says Bantu Holomisa United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has proposed that there be an interim government. 13 August 2020 6:08 PM
Feel you've missed the money boat? Don't fall into the FOMO investment trap! Bruce Whitfield and personal finance expert Warren Ingram get to grips with why perhaps you shouldn't, if you didn't... 13 August 2020 8:43 PM
Keen to buy a Cape Town landmark? Virtual ownership is yours with a new game If you can't afford to buy a property, no matter. 'Landlord GO' allows you to become a tycoon in the Mother City, or elsewhere. 13 August 2020 7:57 PM
Booze ban's effect on women in the industry needs more attention - Gin pioneer Inverroche Distillery spearheaded a 'gin revolution' in SA. Lorna Scott details the wide-reaching effects of the alcohol ban. 13 August 2020 7:10 PM
His #BlackInMyDay comedy show is now on ... but Popps says: 'I am a shy person' Performer Mpho Modikoane says his stint as a call centre agent was not fun but "it prepares you for rejection". 14 August 2020 5:24 PM
702 bids farewell to Joanne Joseph Station Manager Thabisile Mbete says Joanne has contributed to, and shaped, important social and political narratives in SA 13 August 2020 5:25 PM
WATCH LIVE: Bob Mabena remembered at virtual memorial service The broadcaster died earlier this week after suffering a cardiac arrest. 13 August 2020 3:19 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
Lorch and Shonga may lack match fitness when they return - Mazola Molefe The club has said in a statement that the two will be able to play once disciplinary processes have been finalised. 12 August 2020 1:56 PM
[WATCH] 'It's a journey of self-discovery, you need a lot of perseverance' Lee Cole, who gained attention in 2017 for his cover of the hit ‘Akanamali’, joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged. 14 August 2020 4:56 PM
[VIDEO] Teen pleads for help after miniature pinscher was mauled to death Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:48 AM
[WATCH] Venezuelan soccer commentary dubbed into recent soccer match goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 August 2020 8:47 AM
COVID-19 UPDATE: SA recoveries reach 437,617, a 76% recovery rate The number of confirmed cases is 572,865. There were 260 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number to 11,270. 13 August 2020 11:14 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports Justin Chadwick (Citrus Growers' Association) says it's all thanks to the perceived immune-boosting attraction of Vitamin C. 6 August 2020 8:38 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
WATCH: Zimbabwe's President Mnangagwa addresses the nation After a series of protests and uproar about the treatment of civilians, including the jailing of some, Zimbabwe's President will a... 4 August 2020 9:55 AM
'Govt can't simply be a spectator if fuel retailers to survive drop in sales' Namibia's government assisted Covid-hit retailers, but SA doesn't understand how the industry works says Reggie Sibiya (FRA CEO). 13 August 2020 6:50 PM
Why NetFlorist should be congratulated for bringing back whiny Harold Branding expert Andy Rice explains why NetFlorist's radio campaign is his advertising hero of the week. 11 August 2020 8:14 PM
It’s far less risky to lend to a female entrepreneur than a male one - research Studies across the world and industries consistently show women-entrepreneurs have a better risk profile, says Janeesha Perumal. 11 August 2020 9:26 AM
Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
EWN: WHO Surge team arrives in SA

EWN: WHO Surge team arrives in SA

14 August 2020 4:31 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 


Zozibini joins forces with First for Women to honour SA women during women's month

14 August 2020 5:59 PM

Guest: Zozibini Tunzi - Miss Universe

Cabin Fever: The lockdown film

14 August 2020 5:24 PM

Guest: Tim Greene 

Crime Stats analysis

14 August 2020 4:58 PM

Guest: Gareth Newham | Head Of The Governance, Crime And Justice Division at Institute Of Security Studies Crime And Justice Programme 

Marikana 8 year anniversary

14 August 2020 4:25 PM

Guest:Thabisile Phumo 

EWN: Two taken in for questioning in the KZN serial killer matter

14 August 2020 3:35 PM

Nkosikhona Duma/EWN Reporter 

EWN: 14 000SAPS members contracted Covid-19

14 August 2020 3:30 PM

Bonga Dlulane- EWN Reporter 

Bantu Holomisa questions ANC ‘investigating itself’

13 August 2020 5:29 PM

Guest: Bantu Holomisa 

Financial Wellness Feature: Re-entering the workplace after having been an entrepreneur or freelancer

13 August 2020 5:05 PM

Guest: Samke Mhlongo | Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners 

SA expat helped repatriate 100 South Africans stuck in China with just a phone

13 August 2020 4:57 PM

Guest: Tertius Myburgh/ Pilot 

Trending

Don't miss Aubrey Masango in conversation with Professor Thuli Madonsela tonight

Local

SA's crime situation benefited from alcohol sales ban, says Cele

Local

That he found money in my bag doesn't mean I got it from Guptas - Brian Molefe

Politics

EWN Highlights

Belarus sees walkouts, calls for weekend protests over vote crackdown

14 August 2020 6:24 PM

DA celebrates removal of Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli

14 August 2020 6:17 PM

Despite police presence, third shooting rocks Bellville taxi rank on same day

14 August 2020 6:14 PM

