EWN: Alcohol sales resume

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Efficiency of the Constitutional Court is declining - GroundUp The news agency has run a report analysing the duration it takes for cases to be concluded in the apex court. 18 August 2020 6:13 PM
Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks' A centre accuses ulerato_pillay accused of tweeting and retweeting xenophobic content on a massive scale. 18 August 2020 6:06 PM
Coalition wants Minister Zulu to redirect COVID-19 funds to save ECD jobs C-19 People’s Coalition workstream has organised a week-long peaceful protest to save 175,000 ECD jobs that are on the line. 18 August 2020 4:26 PM
Nokuthula Simelane: Will the family ever know what happened to her? #UnResolved investigates the disappearance of Umkhonto we Sizwe operative Nokuthula Simelane, who was abducted 35 years ago. 18 August 2020 2:50 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 17 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
Relative calm at booze outlets due to illegal lockdown sales and less ready cash As Level 2 of lockdown kicked in there weren't repeats of the alcohol-buying frenzy during the last lifting of the ban. 18 August 2020 7:21 PM
As much as we try to stimulate domestic tourism, we need those foreign tourists! Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Bac (BDO tourism director) and Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa (CEO, Tourism Business Council of SA). 18 August 2020 6:47 PM
'Comment on behaviour and not the character to deal with toxic work colleagues' Talent strategist and executive coach Anja van Beek shares some advice on how to deal with toxic co-workers. 18 August 2020 4:06 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
'The amount of support I have back home is incredible, says motorcyclist Binder Brad Binder has become the first South African to win a MotoGP premier class race. 13 August 2020 1:52 PM
[WATCH] Dad has hilarious hack to get his kids to sleep Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Funny sketch explaining how 2020 went to coma patient has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2020 8:31 AM
Adele reveals a self-help book that helped in her weight loss transformation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 August 2020 8:38 AM
UPDATE: Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 160,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 477,671, which translates to a recovery rate of 80%. Gauteng has 161,078 recoveries. 17 August 2020 10:52 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Beirut blast: 'Think of an apocalyptic movie, that is what it looks like' South African broadcaster living in Lebanon Mia Verdoorn Shamma reflects on how the country looks like after the two explosions. 7 August 2020 7:35 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One. 17 August 2020 7:26 PM
The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
EWN: Alcohol sales resume

EWN: Alcohol sales resume

18 August 2020 3:19 PM

 Veronica Mokhoali/ EWN Reporter 


SAAPA calls on better alcohol regulation in SA

18 August 2020 5:42 PM

Joanne speaks to the Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, Maurice Smithers who believe allowing restaurants to serve alcohol throughout the week while the trade is restricted to four days will not curb the number of trauma incidents. 

Did the tobacco ban break the monopoly held by BATSA and others in the tobacco trade?

18 August 2020 5:35 PM

Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars 

National assembly hosts women's day & #BLACKLIVES MATTER debate

18 August 2020 5:12 PM

Guest: Gaye Davis | EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

Concourt efficiency declining

18 August 2020 4:56 PM

Guest: Nathan Geffen | Editor at Ground Up

Women’s buying power reshaping SA property market

18 August 2020 4:33 PM

Guest: Lisa Viola, Marketing Manager for Leadhome 

Black Africans, Coloured people more likely to die in hospital

18 August 2020 4:23 PM

Guest:Kyle Cowan | Investigative journalist  at News24  

The impact of #PutSouthAfricaFirst on increasing the xenophobic sentiment in the country.

18 August 2020 4:02 PM

Guest: Stuart Jones, director at The Center for Analytics and behavioral change 

ECD sector is struggling to save jobs

18 August 2020 3:36 PM

Guest: Jennifer McQuillan, Gauteng spokesperson for C-19 People’s Coalition’s ECD Work Stream 

EWN: Gyms are open, but are people going?

18 August 2020 3:26 PM

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter 

Fake Twitter account 'uses #PutSouthAfricaFirst to spread xenophobic attacks'

Local

Update: 'Young mom who had to undergo amputation doing well and in general ward'

Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding between 4pm and 10pm

Local

Abbas says Palestinians not worried about 'nonsense' Israel-UAE deal

18 August 2020 9:16 PM

EU leaders urge Putin to push for talks in Belarus over disputed vote

18 August 2020 8:52 PM

Trump lashes out at Michelle Obama after convention takedown

18 August 2020 7:44 PM

