EWN: PP visits Bara Hospital

Joanne Joseph speaks to business woman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe after being cleared by a report by Alaco into the allegations that she and the former Presidnet of Botswana Ian Khama planned to allegedly steal US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank. The Omnia / Alaco investigation focused specifically on allegations contained in an affidavit submitted by the current Botswana government in criminal proceedings in that country.

arrow_forward