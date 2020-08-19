Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees

Guest: Mandla Mthembu
Guest: Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative
Joanne Joseph speaks to business woman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe after being cleared by a report by Alaco into the allegations that she and the former Presidnet of Botswana Ian Khama planned to allegedly steal US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank. The Omnia / Alaco investigation focused specifically on allegations contained in an affidavit submitted by the current Botswana government in criminal proceedings in that country.
Guest: Adv Tshidiso Tshipanyane
Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter
Guest: Unathi Henama | Lecturer - Department of Tourism Management at Tshwane University of Technology
Guest: Emerald Van Zyl | Private Financial Consultant
Nkosikhona Duma/ EWN Reporter
Joanne speaks to the Director of the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, Maurice Smithers who believe allowing restaurants to serve alcohol throughout the week while the trade is restricted to four days will not curb the number of trauma incidents.
Guest: Johann Van Loggerenberg - For SARS Executive and Author of Tobacco Wars