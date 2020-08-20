Mbalula launches Taxi Legotla Public Discourse Platform

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:08
Side Hustle Masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - Founder at NicHarry
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Small Business Focus: "How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 loadshedding With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce loadshedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday. 20 August 2020 6:06 PM
CCMA sees significant increase in large-scale retrenchment applications Joanne Joseph spoke the CCMA's senior commissioner Shimane Kgantse to find out more. 20 August 2020 5:50 PM
Wits scientists reflect on the role of climate factors in the spread of COVID-19 Joanne Joseph spoke to Global Change Institute at Wits University's professor of systems ecology Bob Scholes to find out more. 20 August 2020 4:55 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
View all Politics
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Watch out for credit card scammers at parking pay points We're all aware of ATM fraud. But be on the lookout at parking pay stations at the mall as well, warns Wendy Knowler. 19 August 2020 8:46 PM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
View all Business
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
'If you leave relationships unattended for too long they die' Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush discusses how family relationships have changed due to lockdown. 19 August 2020 4:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
View all Sport
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:23 AM
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
View all Africa
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
I was born to a life of white privilege – Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Knowler about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 August 2020 8:09 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
Mbalula launches Taxi Legotla Public Discourse Platform

Mbalula launches Taxi Legotla Public Discourse Platform

20 August 2020 4:09 PM

Guest: Ayanda Allie-Paine


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

Open secrets asks for arms deal judges to be probed

20 August 2020 5:36 PM

Guest: Hennie Van Vuuren 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CCMA experiencing more traffic with companies retrenching

20 August 2020 5:33 PM

Guest: Shimane Kgantse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wits scientists reflect on climate factors in pandemic

20 August 2020 4:25 PM

Guest: Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits University 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zandile Gumede redeployed to the KZN legislature

20 August 2020 3:33 PM

Guest: Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and Development 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Auditor-General candidate interviews

20 August 2020 3:26 PM

Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Where is DD Mabuza?

20 August 2020 3:23 PM

Gaye Davis/ EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine industry has seen a bloodbath of jobs, alcohol ban being lifted too late

19 August 2020 5:08 PM

Guest: Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri Initiative

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private schools ask for Covid-19 relief as parents struggle to pay fees

19 August 2020 4:36 PM

Guest: Mandla Mthembu

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe plans to sue for false accusations of money laundering the Botswana intelligence

19 August 2020 4:33 PM

Joanne Joseph speaks to business woman, Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe after being cleared by a report by Alaco into the allegations that she and the former Presidnet of Botswana Ian Khama planned to allegedly steal US$10 billion from the Botswana Reserve Bank. The Omnia / Alaco investigation focused specifically on allegations contained in an affidavit submitted by the current Botswana government in criminal proceedings in that country. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Local

PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982

Entertainment Lifestyle

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Local

EWN Highlights

Public support for Ramaphosa, govt has dropped since start of lockdown - study

20 August 2020 6:14 PM

Eskom to ease power cuts to stage 1 for Friday

20 August 2020 5:56 PM

Nehawu: National strike is about protecting workers from COVID-19

20 August 2020 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA