EWN: Sihle Zikalala conceedes that Gumede's redeployment causes confusion

Kgomotso Modise/ EWN Reporter
Guest: Hennie Van VuurenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shimane KgantseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ayanda Allie-PaineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Xolani Dube- Political analyst - Xubera Institute for Research and DevelopmentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Babalo Ndenze | Parliamentary Correspondent at EWNLISTEN TO PODCAST
Gaye Davis/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Theo de Jager, Chairperson: Board of Director of Southern African Agri InitiativeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mandla MthembuLISTEN TO PODCAST