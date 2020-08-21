This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection wins 3 awards at the Hong Kong International Film Festival

Guest: Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, Director of This Is Not a Burial, It’s a Resurrection
Guest: SAICA strips Anoj SighnLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sidumo Nyamazele/ Musical DirectorLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sandra Hayes | at Roundabout Water Solutions SaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Collin SepamatlaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: December MavusoLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kgomotso Modise/ EWN ReporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hennie Van VuurenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Shimane KgantseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bob Scholes - Professor of Systems Ecology at the Global Change Institute at Wits UniversityLISTEN TO PODCAST