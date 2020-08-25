EWN: SIU to approach Tribunal to recover Beitbridge fence funds

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:50
Imperial Logistics takes a Covid-19 hit
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mohammed Akoojee - CEO at Imperial Logistics
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Council makes R50-million available to help legal practitioners Legal Practice Council spokesperson Sthembiso Mnisi says they can manage to grant each legal practitioner R5,000. 25 August 2020 6:08 PM
Tshwane Money Matters Caucus says new city tariffs may not be enforceable Tshwane Money Matters Caucus argues that the city's head of administrator had no legislative authority to pass the metro budget. 25 August 2020 6:06 PM
No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency The Presidency has clarified this following a voice message doing the rounds on social media saying that the president would addre... 25 August 2020 4:51 PM
View all Local
Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess EWN parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says disciplinary charges have been recommended against 14 senior officials. 25 August 2020 4:37 PM
Ramaphosa postpones question-and-answer session with Sanef The Presidency says Cyril Ramaphosa will attend engagements including a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council. 25 August 2020 3:52 PM
Alcohol consumption in SA is uncultured, consequences are devastating - Mamabolo Gauteng Transport MEC and acting Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo says he agrees with Mbalula that stricter alcohol laws are needed. 25 August 2020 12:46 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Business
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
[WATCH] Girl on unicorn inflatable gets rescued after drifting off to sea Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Pupils sing about arriving late at school leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 August 2020 8:35 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84% The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries. 24 August 2020 11:24 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph
arrow_forward
EWN: SIU to approach Tribunal to recover Beitbridge fence funds

EWN: SIU to approach Tribunal to recover Beitbridge fence funds

25 August 2020 3:44 PM

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent


More episodes from The Best Of Afternoon Drive With Joanne Joseph

South Africans in emotional distress

25 August 2020 5:47 PM

Guest: Andrea Rademeyer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lawyers Covid relief fund

25 August 2020 4:50 PM

Guest: Sthembiso Mnisi, spokesperson of Legal Practice Council 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Advocacy group wants food packaging to have tobacco-style warning labels

25 August 2020 4:39 PM

Guest: Lawrence Mbalati 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Tshwane tariffs not enforceable

25 August 2020 4:27 PM

Guest: Lex Middleberg, chairperson of the Tshwane Momey Matters caucus 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

COVID-19: how the lockdown has affected the health of the poor in South Africa

25 August 2020 4:11 PM

Guest: Adeola Oyenubi Senior Lecturer, School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

history of the Grey Street Mosque

25 August 2020 4:06 PM

Guest: Dr. Vashna Jagarnath | Academic And Historian

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: BOSASA back in the spotlight at State Capture Commission

25 August 2020 3:35 PM

Bonga Dlulane | Reporter at EWN

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

EWN: Pimville residents still in the dark after 3 months

25 August 2020 3:22 PM

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Human have no need for cow's milk

24 August 2020 5:38 PM

Guest: Donovan Will, Director of ProVeg South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa postpones question-and-answer session with Sanef

Politics

Scopa members call on De Lille to take some responsibility for fence mess

Politics

No Ramaphosa address banning sale of alcohol tonight - Presidency

Local

EWN Highlights

Conditions for restoring power in Pimville non-negotiable, says Eskom

25 August 2020 6:30 PM

WHO declares Africa free of polio

25 August 2020 6:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mbalula confirms international travel still prohibited

25 August 2020 6:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA